Answered some of readers' most pressing questions about the various strikes locking Hollywood into a previously unfathomable predicament unseen in modern times.

Good for Fran Drescher, I loved her on The nanny and she earned her reputation as a fighter. But has anyone really analyzed the substance of his speech? She goes on and on about how CEOs get hundreds of millions of dollars without mentioning that big-name actors and other creators have been the main beneficiaries of the content bubble of the last decade?

We heard this feeling a lot this week, even from agents and lawyers who represent striking talent. Reps know it’s true that many top-level, and even mid-level, talent got very rich from the Netflix revolution that Drescher complained about. And for many they got path richer than they would have been under the pre-release model, as Netflix and the others paid talent upfront bonuses whatever the success. No backends, and therefore no home runs like, say, The nannybut also no nail-biting to figure out if a show or movie would happen, and no need to audit or even sue to get money owed by a studio. Now that the bubble has burst and talent has realized that their backends are often nonexistent, no one is volunteering to return those initial bounties.

Consider Dwayne Johnson. (We’re doing more than we’d like to admit.) According to multiple sources, he gets over $50 million guaranteed to make The Reda film about Santa Claus with Chris Evans that Amazon hopes to release around the holidays next year as a quasi-commercial for Prime. These sources say the movie is path budget overrun and sort of slippage (add this to Jen Salkes headaches at Amazon), but Johnson still gets his fees. This kind of guaranteed money would not have happened under the old system.

But remember, those outsized star salaries are negotiated by agents (in Johnsons case, WME), aided by lawyers and managers, and they’re out unions control or come under jurisdiction. They exist, of course, and should be part of the fair pay discourse, but it is unrealistic to expect Drescher to alienate its top members at the start of a strike.

Entertainment and sports are the only sectors of the American economy that feature both unions and agents, collective agreements and individual agreements, and staggered salaries and princely sums. He East awkward. A ladder player on a six-week movie would earn around $25,000 for the gig, while a star in the same scenes could earn $25 million. Other unions, nurses, auto workers and even the IATSE are far from this disparity. In fact, the somewhat analogous concept of merit pay for unionized teachers is often controversial, even though the pay scale for star educators in such settings is typically only 10% higher than what the base earns, although a far cry from the 1000x star actor to companion ratio.

Drescher and SAG-AFTRA have done a good job of positioning this strike as the middle and working class player, with perhaps some issues that apply to the upper middle class. Stars don’t depend on the union for their salary, or even for their protection against AI But the union depends on the stars: the solidarity and support of the big pros (high profile players) is a key tool to attract media coverage and gain public support.

So much has been written about TV disruptions, but how long before studios start delaying movie releases?

Monday has been said to be a big day for movie studios as release schedules are discussed. For finished films, the question is how badly will the lack of star promotion hurt the opening? For example, Warners thinks the megashark is the star of Me 2 (Sorry, Jason Statham), but executives considered pushing Augusts blue beetle see you next year, finally deciding not to. A Sony rep also says they are keeping Equalizer 3 in September, although Denzel is not available to promote. Well, see what happens to the films at the festival; Zendaya is a great actress, but she earns $10 million for adult comedy-drama Challengers partly because she can generate tons of red carpet and social media attention. I heard director Luca Guadagnino suggested pushing the film, but Amazon made no decision. (He declined to comment.)

The biggest problem for movie studios is the stuff that is not finished. For example, Disney has Dead Pool 3 dated May 3, but director Shawn Levy Filming is far from over, so if the strike lasts longer than about a month, Disney will be left without its traditional Marvel movie to kick off the summer. Another tentpole will arrive on this date, and we could soon see the whole Summer 2024 shakeup and lose some big headlines, which would hurt theaters as well as studios. Not great when the box office is still bouncing.

If truly independent productions are allowed to continue and stars can promote them on festival red carpets, doesn’t that give the independent film industry a big boost over studios, especially this fall and awards season?

It sure seems so, with caveats. As SAG-AFTRA Duncan Crabtree-Ireland explained to us on Thursday, the guild is giving interim deals to independent productions without funding or distribution by a hit company if those shoots meet the guild’s most recent proposal. We texted a producer this afternoon who had just sent a letter promising he’ll sign the tentative deal when he’s ready, allowing him to finish shooting his movie. This cast of guys is on board, but there’s a risk, of course, that some actors won’t want to work, given the strike. Let’s see if that happens. And hey, if Dead Pool 3 forgoes that May release date, maybe a well-positioned indie can step in and make a fortune. (Good luck.)

As far as promotion goes, signers would be allowed to bring stars to a junket or festival and given the lack of stars promoting studio movies, I suspect those movies will get inordinate attention, but the festivals could be tricky as many of them are backed by studios. Toronto, Venice and Telluride are trying to figure this out right now, as all have some support from the companies hit. It’s a disaster, wrote the producer. Nobody has a clue what might happen, so I think at this point I’d be surprised if the cast would support it.

With the actors and screenwriters absent, should the Directors Guild regret having concluded its agreement? Now they can’t work anyway.

It’s up to them to decide. Remember that 87% voted for the deal, with a higher turnout than usual (41%). Agile mathematicians might notice that these totals mean that more members didn’t vote for the deal than they voted for, but that doesn’t tell us anything. Some non-voters might have been discouraged; others too indifferent to care; and others no doubt thought the deal would go through (as most do) and wanted to.

The DGA agreement is solid but not without flaws: the administrators obtained a significant improvement foreign residual flow that will likely be acceptable to actors and scriptwriters; a 5% increase in first-year minimums that might suit writers (who want 6%) but enrage actors (who want 11% as inflation catch-up); somewhat confusing language on AI that won’t work for the other two unions; and didn’t even try to get a continuous residual success bonus, which its two sister guilds demand. With all of that in play, some DGA members who voted against the deal want the current double guild strike to be a trifecta. Maybe related to this or maybe not, it was said that the Associate National Executive Director of the DGA Danny Busha key lieutenant of his leader, Russ Hollander, left the guild this weekend; its reason is unclear, and the DGA declined to comment beyond confirming the release.

If actors or screenwriters get better terms than the DGA, will the better terms automatically apply to directors?

No. Standard bargaining applies to certain terms (such as residual formulas and sometimes base salary increases in unions), but it is not a contractual rule or guarantee. The DGA Memorandum of Understanding, the document that expresses this year’s agreement, does not include any inter-guild guarantees, or even any provision that would reopen DGA negotiations. So if SAG-AFTRA or the WGA gets something the admins don’t, the DGA will likely have to wait until 2026 to level the issue.

Many primetime TV shows are now game shows featuring renowned SAG-AFTRA members like Will Arnett and Elizabeth Banks. Will the cast host these shows for the networks this fall?

Probably yes. These shows (hosts, at least) are covered under a different SAG-AFTRA contract called Netcode. This agreement does not expire until next year. Remember, technically networks are not minted, only production-side entities, which are sometimes co-owned. If stars refuse to perform their hosting duties, they will be in breach of contract.

What will trigger the beginning of the end of the strikes?

The 2007-08 WGA strike ended, in part, when the Oscars loomed in March. Were beginning to fear that this could also end up being the driving force behind the end of the current walkouts. Unless someone steps in sooner to bridge the gap and get the talks going again, it could get so bad.

