Netflix protected from Hollywood strike by global team and strong pipeline





July 17 (Reuters) – Investors in Netflix (NFLX.O) will assess risks from the ongoing strike in Hollywood when the company reports quarterly results on Wednesday, but analysts said it was well positioned due to its strong program pipeline and its international production team. Striking Hollywood actors have joined film and TV screenwriters on picket lines, forcing US studios to shut down productions as workers fight for pay in the age of streaming TV. Some of those on strike are also picketing Netflix’s offices in Los Angeles. But the streaming giant, which is expected to post its highest Q2 subscriber additions since 2020, is expected to continue churning out titles such as Gal Gadot’s upcoming “Heart of Stone” and “Too Hot to Handle, Season 5.” . Netflix’s international production capabilities are a “huge differentiator”, and much of their content comes from countries not involved in the strike, analysts at SVB MoffettNathanson, Credit Suisse and Insider Intelligence said. The company demonstrated this ability during the pandemic, when subscribers flocked to shows created outside the United States, including the French mystery thriller “Lupin” and the comedy “Call My Agent!”, Analyst Michael Nathanson said. by SVB Moffett Nathanson. Netflix is ​​also not tied to the struggling parts of the entertainment industry, namely theatrical and broadcast television, Nathanson added. Over the past week, three brokerages have raised their ratings on Netflix shares, while five have raised their price targets. Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing is also reaping rewards, and its cheaper, ad-supported plan is finding more takers as the company faces competition from Disney+ (DIS.N) and Amazon’s Prime Video (AMZN.O). The move, which requires users who share an account outside the same home to pay additional fees, led to the four largest days of user additions in the United States in at least four and a half years, data shows. from the research company Antenna. “Our experts estimate that of the 100 million households sharing passwords, Netflix could drive around 50% to eventually create their own accounts,” said Third Bridge analyst Jamie Lumley. Netflix is ​​expected to have added 1.77 million net subscribers, according to Refinitiv, in what is typically a weak quarter due to school holidays. The company lost nearly a million subscribers in the previous year. Reuters Charts It’s also been two full quarters since Netflix launched its ad-supported tier, which likely drew 2.7 million subscribers in the April-June period, according to research firm Visible Alpha. “We expect the most important aspect of Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing to be the catalyst it creates to attract more users to its $6.99 ad tier base. in turn generating higher revenue through advertising,” Macquarie analysts said. Ad-supported revenue likely hit $169.3 million in the second quarter. Insider Intelligence predicts that Netflix could generate $770 million in ad revenue by the end of 2023. The second quarter also featured strong Netflix programming, including hits like “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” and “Never Have I Ever Season 4.” Netflix outperforms streaming stocks WALL STREET FEELING * 21 of 43 analysts covering the stock “buy” or higher, while 20 are rated “hold” and two are “sell” * Analysts’ median price target on the stock is $400 *Netflix is ​​currently trading at $446 Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Shounak Dasgupta Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/netflix-shielded-hollywood-strike-by-global-crew-strong-pipeline-2023-07-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos