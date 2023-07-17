Entertainment
Strikes in Hollywood: Labor Day looms as crisis point
In May, when 11,500 film and TV screenwriters went on strike, Hollywood companies like Netflix, NBCUniversal and Disney responded with what amounted to a shrug. The walkout wasn’t great, but the executives had been waiting for it for months. They could get away with it.
The angry reaction from Hollywood’s corporate ranks when the actors walked out on Friday was starkly different. What started as an inconvenience has become a crisis.
For starters, the Actors’ Union is far more powerful than the Writers’ Guild, with a membership of around 160,000, including world-class celebrities studied in the art of delivering messages to captivated audiences. Film and television scripts that studios had banked in the event of a writers’ strike are suddenly rendered inert, deprived of actors to bring them to life. Many big budget movies that were in production had to stop immediately, including Twisters, Venom 3, Deadpool 3 and Gladiator 2.”
In interviews, three studio presidents who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the labor situation, said Hollywood’s content factories could sit idle for just over a month or so until on Labor Day until there is a serious impact on the release schedule for 2024, especially for movies. A work stoppage that stretches into September could force studios to delay next year’s major projects by six months, making 2024 the ghost town of recent memory unleashed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Studios had just returned to the normal release schedule, with one big movie after another. Another major lull in deals could be devastating for theaters. This year’s box office has already been disappointing and, with striking actors excluded from publicity efforts, films slated for the second half of 2023 could be affected, especially those in the running for awards. One of the studio’s executives predicted on Friday that it could jeopardize at least one of the national movie chains.
Bobbie Bagby Ford, Chief Creative Officer and Executive Vice President of B&B Theatersa mid-tier chain with more than 50 locations in 14 states, said the strikes had impacted the industry at a difficult time.
The length of the ongoing strike will play a big role in its impact on cinemas, Ms Bagby Ford said. If it stays short enough to avoid an overwhelming backlog of films, the situation can be managed.
Greg Marcus, CEO of the Marcus Corporation which owns the country’s fourth-largest theater chain agreed the strikes were unnerving but said they were less of a threat to the industry than the pandemic.
Depending on the duration, there could be a gap in a year, Marcus said. But it’s not like being closed for months, people debating the value of cinema, and then big discrepancies because of production delays.
Labor Day will arrive in the blink of an eye, which would seem to encourage studios to break the deadlock with actors sooner rather than later. But there’s a problem: Studio executives were genuinely surprised by the Screen Actors Guilds’ reaction to their proposed terms. They feel they have made major concessions and are bewildered by the union rhetoric, especially since they were able to negotiate a lucrative out of court new contract in 2020.
The proposed terms included a pay rise, protections around the hearing process, and more favorable terms for pension and health contributions. They also proposed that dancers receive an on-camera fee for rehearsal days.
In particular, studios acknowledging in private conversations that they had made a mistake in largely ignoring writers’ demands for safeguards around artificial intelligence offered terms of service for AI that, according to their negotiators, would protect the actors.
But it was not enough to avoid a strike. Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the actors’ chief negotiator, said in an interview on Saturday that the studios’ proposal was unreasonable. The artificial intelligence terms jeopardize the entire field of acting, Crabtree-Ireland said, adding that the studios were also not offering actors a stake in streaming revenue.
These are the fundamental issues, said Crabtree-Ireland. And the fact that the companies do not move on them reflects a colonial attitude towards the workers who are the very basis of the existence of their companies. He said the actors wanted to start negotiating again.
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which negotiates on behalf of the studios, took issue with Mr. Crabtree-Irelands’ characterization of its members’ attitude, citing the terms of his proposal, including a groundbreaking AI proposal which protects the digital likenesses of the actors.
The frustration on the other side of the bargaining table was underscored by comments made Thursday by Robert A. Iger, chief executive of Disney, who said during an interview on CNBC that the workers were unrealistic. Pouring gas on the fire was an article on show business website Deadline that quoted an unnamed studio executive, who threatened to bleed writers until they started losing their apartments. The studio alliance said the unnamed executive was not speaking on behalf of its members.
Although some executives see a brief shutdown as an opportunity to cut costs, a long-term shutdown has the potential to wreak havoc on an entertainment industry already rocked by the rise of streaming and box office struggles.
As media executives try to pass off the double strike as a positive as production spending comes to a halt, investors are much more concerned that it will be a long strike that will hurt the performance of already completed films and TV series, said research analyst Rich Greenfield. LightShed Partners firm.
If the twin strikes only last a month or two, companies will likely seize the shutdown as an opportunity to save money they would otherwise have spent on pre-production work done before filming began and bidding on the scripts, said Michael Nathanson, an analyst at SVB MoffettNathanson who focuses on the media and entertainment industries. Some of those costs will be incurred later anyway, he noted.
They can also take a second look at shows and movies they have in the works, weeding out ones that are too expensive, Nathanson said. He likened a short strike to a half-time break for a losing side that needs to strategize anew.
The strike also threatens lucrative, long-term deals struck by media companies during the streaming boom, when they were willing to shell out incredible sums to attract creators like Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy and JJ Abrams. Some long-term agreements have force majeure clauses, which take effect on the 60th or 90th day of a strike, allowing studios to terminate their contracts without paying a penalty. Mr Greenfield said these clauses could theoretically allow studios to secure expensive deals, but invoking them would jeopardize relationships with top talent in the future.
If actors don’t return to work by the fall, it will hurt network television, which needs them for new shows coveted by advertisers, Nathanson said. He added that traditional media companies based in the United States are at a disadvantage compared to Netflix, the dominant streaming company, which can leverage its production facilities around the world.
It’s like the United Auto Workers go on strike, and all of a sudden you see more cars from Japan and Germany on the road, Nathanson said.
Publicly, studio executives are urging Hollywood to get back to work. Mr Iger said last week in an interview with the Sun Valley Annual Conference for Business Titans that the strike would have a very damaging effect on the entertainment industry.
There are few indications, however, that a deal is near.
The negotiating parties have all said they want to reach a fair deal, blaming the blockage on the other side. But they all privately acknowledge that if Hollywood doesn’t thaw in time, everyone will get frostbite.
Doing nothing as a cost-cutting strategy is foolish with the fall TV season fast approaching and advertisers and consumers waiting for new shows, said Ellen Stutzman, chief negotiator for the Writers Guild of America.
