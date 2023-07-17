Strikes in Hollywood: Labor Day looms as crisis point

In May, when 11,500 film and TV screenwriters went on strike, Hollywood companies like Netflix, NBCUniversal and Disney responded with what amounted to a shrug. The walkout wasn’t great, but the executives had been waiting for it for months. They could get away with it.

The angry reaction from Hollywood’s corporate ranks when the actors walked out on Friday was starkly different. What started as an inconvenience has become a crisis.

For starters, the Actors’ Union is far more powerful than the Writers’ Guild, with a membership of around 160,000, including world-class celebrities studied in the art of delivering messages to captivated audiences. Film and television scripts that studios had banked in the event of a writers’ strike are suddenly rendered inert, deprived of actors to bring them to life. Many big budget movies that were in production had to stop immediately, including Twisters, Venom 3, Deadpool 3 and Gladiator 2.”

In interviews, three studio presidents who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the labor situation, said Hollywood’s content factories could sit idle for just over a month or so until on Labor Day until there is a serious impact on the release schedule for 2024, especially for movies. A work stoppage that stretches into September could force studios to delay next year’s major projects by six months, making 2024 the ghost town of recent memory unleashed by the Covid-19 pandemic.