Hollywood offers actors a scary scenario

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, chief negotiator for the striking Screen Actors Guild, told a press conference on Thursday that studios were already preparing for when the work of background artists, or extras, would involve to be scanned, to get one day paid, after which the studios would own those likenesses forever.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. PA

The studios disputed that characterization, saying their proposals included groundbreaking provisions that would allow the use of AI but give actors ultimate consent over how digital cues would be used.

A dystopian (and highly entertaining) take on how this could play out came via Black Mirror, the forward-looking Netflix series which, in its final season, includes a depiction of the cast’s worst nightmare. In the episode, Salma Hayek, playing herself, unwittingly waives rights to allow her digital likeness to act absolutely anything with disgusting results.

The series is designed as a dark comedy. But in creative circles, the lack of agency over one’s actions is an immediate and serious concern.

At Bloombergs Technology Summit last month in San Francisco, I met Hilary Krane, legal director of the Creative Artists Agency, which represents thousands of movie stars and other creatives.

As Krane said: If we were in a world where technologists believe that the likeness of human beings does not belong to those human beings, because they are reducible to zeros and ones, we have toppled a major pillar of our economy.

She’s right. The right of an actor not to participate in a production must be strongly protected, not only for financial reasons but also as an artistic principle. Building a body of work, and deciding what to include and when, is a deeply personal process. Until studios start to figure this out, they’ll be putting out a lot of reruns.

Actors join the picket line outside the Netflix offices in Los Angeles. Reuters

The threat to artists does not just come from film and television studios trying to exert control and cut costs. It also comes from the torrent of AI tools to come which will mean almost anyone will be able to recreate a person’s likeness and make them appear to be engaging in performances or acts without their consent.

This week alone, an AI-generated image of actress Jennifer Lawrence proliferated on Twitter, receiving over six million views. This is the tip of the iceberg.

Likewise, the now joint writers’ and actors’ strike represents only the beginning of the fight against the repercussions of AI in film and television.

Over the decades, compromises will have to be made. It would be naïve to try to prevent AI from playing a significant role in the future of cinema. But creatives should have a say in how and why it’s used.

You won’t find data that can explain why great creative works work. Reuters

We are a long way from being able to create captivating entertainment solely from AI. Indeed, that day may never come.

write in vanity lounge earlier this month, John Lopez, who is part of the Writers Guild of Americas AI Task Force, described Hollywood as essentially tasked with capturing the miracle of human connection in a moving image.

There’s no doubt that the machines can easily pick up the technicalities around the second half of this lens. But the human bond? You won’t find data that can explain why great creative works work.

If and when the time comes, and studios start churning out cheap AI-powered entertainment, we just might find that people instinctively vote with their wallets, rewarding productions that maintain the essence of great cinema, with all its human complexities.

Dave Lee is the US technology columnist for Bloomberg Opinions. Previously, he was a San Francisco correspondent for the Financial Times and BBC News.

Bloomberg Review