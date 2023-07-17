Impossible Dead Reckoning box office opens at $80 million – The Hollywood Reporter





Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 topped the weekend box office charts with a five-day debut of $80 million in North America, including $56.2 million for the weekend proper. The Paramount and Skydance photo is the latest summer tent pole to fall behind expectations. Heading into the weekend, the film – starring Tom Cruise – had planned to open to $90 million or more domestically over the five days. Dead Reckoning boasts the second-best national opening in the franchise behind Mission: Impossible 2, which posted a five-day start of $78.5 million, unadjusted for inflation. New Impossible mission slice opened on Wednesday in order to give more track to the film before Barbie And Oppenheimer open July 21. Until now, the elderly feed Dead Reckoning, with 22% of all ticket buyers in the 55+ age bracket. The well-reviewed film earned an A CinemaScore from audiences. Abroad, Dead Reckoning opened at $155 million for an overall arc of $235 million. The picture cost over $295 million to produce before commercialization (the new Impossible mission film dealt with multiple setbacks caused by COVID-19). The seventh part of Impossible mission the franchise is directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The cast also includes Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg. Cruise is a favorite of theater owners. He resisted putting 2022 Top Gun: Maverick streaming, and it ended up being the highest-grossing domestic feature film released in 2022 with $774.7 million domestic, grossing $1.49 billion worldwide. Elsewhere, Angel Studios’ faith-based political thriller The sound of freedom remains a force to be reckoned with. The No. 2 movie beat for the weekend with $25 million for an early domestic total of over $83 million. Insidious: The Red Door fell to No. 3 on its second release with around $13 million for a 10-day national tally of $58.1 million. The pic earned an additional $21.5 million overseas for a worldwide haul of $122.6 million (it set records in Southeast Asia). Disney and Lucasfilm Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate ranked #4 in the nation with $12 million. The fifth and final installment grossed $125.3 million domestically and $302.4 million worldwide. Pixar and Disney Elementary continued to hold up well. The animated pic grossed $8.7 million in North America and $28.2 million overseas for a worldwide total of $311.7 million. At the specialized box office, Sundance entry theater camp opened to a promising average of $45,000 from six theaters for Searchlight. July 16, 7:45 a.m.: Updated with revised estimates. This story was originally published on July 15 at 8:06 am.

