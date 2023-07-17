SAG cast strike news: Mark Ruffalo condemns Hollywood billionaires who laugh like fat cats





Mark Ruffalo has been raging against Hollywood fat cats who he says believe us [actors] no longer have any value. THE 13 Ongoing 30 star made the remark in a series of tweets about the actors' strike that effectively shut down Hollywood. SAG-AFTRA union negotiators unanimously recommended a strike after talks with the studios broke down. Scripted television and film production ceased immediately during the first double strike for actors and writers in 63 years. The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since early May. Both groups are demanding increases in base pay and residuals in the age of streaming TV, as well as assurances that their work will not be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI). The two unions are in conflict with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP). Fran Drescher, former star of The nanny and the president of SAG-AFTRA, said the studios' responses to the actors' concerns had been insulting and disrespectful. George Clooney led the stars expressing their support for the strike, and Jason Sudeikis and Susan Sarandon are among the stars who were seen on the picket line. Succession Actor Brian Cox, meanwhile, has warned that the actors' strike could get very nasty. The cast of Oppenheimer left a London premiere early on Thursday evening (July 13) to go write their signs. Meanwhile, Disney CEO Bob Iger condemned the strike threat as highly disruptive at the worst time and called the expectations of writers and cast simply unrealistic.



1689597029 Watch: Hollywood in historic shutdown as actors union joins writers’ strike Hollywood in historic shutdown as actors union joins writers’ strike Peony HirwaniJuly 17, 2023 1:30 p.m. 1689594629 Former Paramount CEO Barry Diller says the strikes could lead to the absolute collapse of Hollywood if not resolved quickly Former Paramount and 20th Century Fox CEO Barry Diller has warned the industry could face absolute collapse if the joint Writers and Screen Actors Guild strike drags on into the fall. What will happen is that if, in fact, everything is not settled before Christmas or thereabouts, then next year there will not be many programs to watch. So you’re going to see subscriptions being taken away, which is going to cut into the revenue of all these movie companies, TV companies, which results in there being no programs, Diller said on CBS. Confront the Nation Sunday (July 16). And just in time [the] strike is over that you want to get up, there won’t be enough money. Diller said he believes a September 1 settlement deadline should be agreed upon by everyone to avoid devastating effects on the entertainment industry. I think there should be a settlement deadline because it will actually have devastating effects if not settled quickly, he said. This is a huge deal, both domestically and for global exporters. Diller added: It looks like I’m crying to heaven, but these conditions are potentially going to produce an absolute collapse of an entire industry. Peony HirwaniJuly 17, 2023 12:50 p.m. 1689591629 George Clooney and Alec Baldwin expressed strong support for the action In a statement shared with the PA news agency, Clooney said: This is an inflection point in our industry. Actors and writers in large numbers have lost their ability to earn a living. For our industry to survive, this must change. For actors, that journey begins now. In a video posted to Instagram, Baldwin praised the union for calling a strike to protect its rank-and-file members. I don’t think anyone really wants a strike, but they don’t want to continue with the unfair contracts that were working now, he said. So congratulations to everyone and hopefully it’s over right after we get everything we want. Peony HirwaniJuly 17, 2023 12:00 1689589234 Will the Emmys be affected by the strike? Earlier this week, the nominations for the 2023 Emmys were announced, with Succession And The last of us leading the pack. Typically, the awards ceremony takes place in September and is broadcast live, but there may be a delay this year as strike rules prohibit members from participating in various promotional events, including award shows. A final decision should be made at the end of July. Read the full list of nominees here. Peony HirwaniJuly 17, 2023 11:20 a.m. 1689586256 Disneys Haunted Mansion Cast Skips Premiere Amid Strike None of the movie stars have shown up at Disneys Haunted house first held at Disneyland on Saturday night (July 15). Notable big names missing were Lakeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder and Rosario Dawson. The only person who showed up was film director Justin Simien. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Simien said: I feel very ambivalent about it, but at the same time, I’m so proud of this cast and I’m so, so proud of Katie Dippold who wrote the screenplay. , and so much why I did it was to honor his words and honor their work He added: If they can’t be here to talk about it, I felt like I should be here to talk about it. It’s sad that they’re not there, at the same time, I totally support why they’re not there. And I’m happy to be the one ringing the bell for them. Simien also noted that he finds the AI ​​issues arising in the SAG-AFTRA negotiations to be a very important thing to hammer home and understand. Peony HirwaniJuly 17, 2023 10:30 a.m. 1689584456 Ron Perlman provides clarification after sharing heated message to studio executives in the midst of strike Ron Perlman has provided some clarification after sharing an impassioned message to an unnamed studio executive. On Friday July 14, the 73-year-old actor spoke to an unnamed studio executive who told him Deadline last week that the AMPTP’s endgame amid strikes by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) is to allow things to drag on until Syndicate members start losing their apartments and losing their houses. Speaking on an Instagram Live video that day, Perlman said: Listen to me, motherfucker. There are many ways to lose your home. Part is financial, part is karma, and part is just finding out who said that and we know who said that and where they live. You want families to starve while you make 27 fucking million dollars a year for creating nothing? Be careful, motherfucker. Be really careful. In a follow-up Instagram video, Perlman admitted he got pretty heated in his first post. He also made it clear that he meant no harm to anyone. But when you start going around and saying you’re not even gonna negotiate with these fucking assholes until they start bleeding and their families start bleeding, he added. I mean, if you want to talk about some of the bullshit that makes people so cynical and pissed off about our current climate I mean, this strike is just kind of a symptom of a much bigger struggle than the strike itself. It’s a symptom of the soullessness of corporate America and the way everything has become corporatized in this country. Peony HirwaniJuly 17, 2023 10:00 a.m. 1689582629 Studio Executive Predicts Fall Festivals Are Doomed Amid Actors’ Strike Along with movie premieres, Comic-Con, 90s Con and many other promotional events that are expected to be negatively affected in the wake of the cast strike, fall film festivals are also screwed, a director of studio. You Can’t Make Movies Anywhere Without Your Stars, Exec Says Variety. No stars, no movie. Film festivals in Telluride, Toronto and New York, slated for this fall, risk being derailed by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, should it last for months. Colorado’s famed Telluride Film Festival, slated to run Aug. 31-Sept. 4, could potentially remain the least impacted as it doesn’t hold press conferences or rehearsals like many others do. Telluride will be largely unaffected, a studio executive told the outlet. I can’t say the same for others. The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is scheduled to take place September 7-17, followed by the New York Film Festival September 29-October 15. It’s unclear how long Hollywood’s shutdown might last, however, SAG is ready for the long haul. So until studios and SAG come to an agreement on a fair contract, this fall could be a risky season for TV and film. Peony HirwaniJuly 17, 2023 9:30 a.m. 1689580829 The Dune prequel will continue to film during the actors’ strike The HBO show, titled Dune: brotherhood and starring Olivia Williams and Emily Watson, will resume production in Budapest and continue throughout the strikes. He is under contract with British Equity but some from SAG-AFTRA are involved. While SAG members working on Equity productions can choose to strike, UK anti-strike laws mean studios could take legal action. Peony HirwaniJuly 17, 2023 09:00 1689579002 Blade to Yellowjackets: Every TV Show and Movie Affected by Historic Hollywood Actors’ and Writers’ Strike Peony HirwaniJuly 17, 2023 08:30 1689577216 Why Hollywood Writers and Actors Are Going on Strike Peony HirwaniJuly 17, 2023 08:00

