The 1 Cent Paycheck: Here’s the Terrible Truth About Being an Actor in the Golden Age of Streaming | Television

Jhe Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra) strike is upsetting a lot of people. It effectively shuts down production on hundreds of movies and TV shows, which means thousands of crew members will be out of work. The lack of stars willing to promote their work means the festival circuit is functionally kaput. Worse still, it means new original scripted content will soon dry up, and I’ll be forced to write about all sorts of worthless true-crime documentaries. This, I’m sure you’ll agree, is the real tragedy here.

Nonetheless, embarrassing as it is, the strike seems vital to the future of the theater industry. As with the Writers Guild of America strike (when we learned that a critically darling writer The Bear was so badly paid that it left him exposed and that he had to work in an unheated apartment after the studio refused to fly him to the writers room in Los Angeles), details emerge about the difficulty of to be a working television actor in the age of streaming.

This was highlighted by a recent New Yorker article, regarding the miserable compensation received by the actors of the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. Kimiko Glenn, who played Brook Soso, posted a video on Instagram in which she opened a Sag-Aftra foreign royalty statement and, despite starring in a huge award-winning series that helped pave the way to the current glut of streaming originals, found she was only paid $27.30 (about $21). Fellow cast member Matt McGorry responded to the post by revealing that he had to keep his day job throughout filming because he couldn’t support himself on his acting salary. Another star, Beth Dover, revealed that after deducting travel expenses, she lost money on the show.

Kimiko Glenn with Natasha Lyonne and Laverne Cox in Orange Is the New Black. Photography: Netflix/Courtesy Everett Co/RE

One of the issues here and the one driving the Sag negotiations is the lack of residual rates (similar to TV royalties) offered by streaming services. It used to be that a guest star on a series could expect a cut in money every time an episode was re-aired anywhere, and that could help them through the tougher times most actors go through. . But streamers such as Netflix do not rebroadcast episodes because all of their content is constantly available for anyone in the world to watch whenever they want. So, as The New Yorker reports, Emma Myles can still make hundreds of dollars a year for a few spots on the traditional show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but only $20 a year for OITNB, which she worked on. for six years.

That’s not to say OITNB is particularly terrible, either: as the strike begins to bite, more and more actors are revealing how hard streaming has made it hard for them to make a living. Kendrick Sampson, an actor who has spent the past half-decade working on shows such as The Flash, Insecure and Im a Virgo, recently wrote a thread revealing he received 50 residual checks for his work over the course of the year. past year, but they only totaled $86. . Brandee Evans of P-Valley posted on TikTok from a residual check she received for exactly one cent. Kamil McFadden, an actor who has worked on I Think You Should Leave, KC Undercover and Millennials, tweeted a drop-down list of its recent residue, many of which somehow detailed negative numbers.

Kendrick Sampson with Issa Rae in Insecure. Sampson recently revealed that 50 residual paychecks brought him a total of $86. Photo: HBO/Warner Media

It’s a lousy situation, and isn’t helped by the fact that a lot of people think all TV actors have to be dripping with money. They’ve heard of the huge sums made by actors from Friends, The Simpsons and The Big Bang Theory, and assume that this level of opulence applies down the line. Which is not the case at all. To qualify for Sag-Aftra health insurance, an actor must earn $26,470 from acting or residuals each year. It has been claimed that 75% to 90% of members are unable to meet this threshold. Even household names can fall foul of this; two years ago, Sharon Stone lost his union health coverage after earning $13 less than the minimum figure.

At the bottom of the scale, a background artist will earn the equivalent of 142 a day, for precarious and irregular work. But even that is being chipped away. Sag says background artists now have their scanned likenesses when they sign on for a project, with the studios apparently reusing them in other work without consent or compensation.