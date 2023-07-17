Why Celebrities Are On Strike: Not All Actors Make Tom Cruise Money





CNN

—



On Friday, SAG-AFTRA, a union representing around 160,000 Hollywood actors, officially went on strike after failing to reach an agreement with major Hollywood studios.

It means Hollywood actors and writers are on strike simultaneously for the first time in over 60 years, bringing most film and TV production to a halt.

Among other demands, the striking actors are asking for higher wages and an overhaul of residuals, which union members say have dropped significantly with the rise of streaming services. Residuals are financial compensation paid to actors whenever TV shows or movies they appeared in are re-enacted.

Here are some significant numbers:

The 160,000 union members join the 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America who have been on strike since May.

While many of the world’s highest-paid celebrities, including Meryl Streep and Matt Damon, have voiced their support for the strike, concerns over higher salaries and residuals affect thousands of actors who star in hundreds of films and of TV shows.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher has pushed back against the idea that all actors are wealthy, saying a large majority are just working people just trying to make a living just trying to pay their rent, just trying to put food on the table and send their children to school.

All you watch, enjoy, entertain, are scenes full of people who don’t make a lot of money, she added.

This is how much the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported as the average salary for California actors in 2022. However, the BLS noted in the data that actors are not paid full-time year-round due to the nature of the work.

Before the contract between actors and film studios officially expired this week, SAG-AFTRA members had negotiated specific minimum rates for performers. For example, an actor who worked on a TV show for a week was paid a minimum of $3,756.

However, Kellee Stewart, an actress who has acted for more than 20 years and appeared on the All American and Black-ish TV series, noted that performers traditionally cannot bring home the number that appears as their rate. .

You can’t keep everything when you get a paycheck, she said.

You have to pay taxes, plus commissions. For me, that would include an agent, a manager, and a lawyer who negotiates your deals. Right away when you give a quote for what you’re going to be paid, you already know it’s really going to be 35% less, more or less, she added.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson was the highest-paid actor of 2022, raking in $270 million, according to Forbes list highest paid artists. Johnson received big salaries for his roles in Jungle Cruise and Red Notice, but, according to Forbes, the majority of his earned income in 2022 came from his tequila brand, Teremana.

Tom Cruise made headlines last year for earning $100 million from his contract to star in Top Gun: Maverick, for which he received a cut in ticket sales, according at Variety.

On CBS Confront the Nation On Sunday, IAC President Barry Diller called on the highest-paid actors and movie directors to take 25% pay cuts.

You have the actors union saying, How dare these 10 people running these companies make all this money without paying us? Whereas, if you look at it from the other side, the top 10 actors are paid more than the top 10 executives, Diller said. I’m not saying either one is right. In fact, everyone probably overpaid at the top.

The minimum amount of money an artist must take home in a year to qualify for health insurance is $26,470.

However, while well-known actors are paid millions of dollars to star in movies and TV shows, many SAG-AFTRA members do not bring in enough income each year to meet minimum union requirements.

According to actor and SAG-AFTRA board member Shaan Sharma, only 12.7% of SAG-AFTRA members are eligible for the union health plan.

Actor Rod McLachlan, who has appeared on TV shows such as Blue Bloods, said it was a constant struggle to meet the health insurance threshold.

If you think about it, $26,000 is not a middle-class salary, he said.

The thing about an actor’s life is that there are good years and bad years, he added.

Due to the unpredictable nature of the game show and the competitive nature of landing roles, actors have traditionally relied on residual payments, paid when movies or movies are replayed, as a form of steady income when the job is tough. to find.

If you were on a popular episode of a popular show, the revenue streams might last for a while. You have nearly 18 months at some level where you receive a large enough income to sustain you until the next time you do a network show, McLachlan said.

Actors say the math around residuals has changed. As more shows and movies have moved to streaming services, where it’s not always clear how often content is replayed, actors say they’re making much less money.

The residuals I get when it’s on network TV versus what I would get on Netflix are day and night, Stewart said.

On Twitter, Stewart shared a screenshot of 5 residual payments totaling 13 cents from reruns on streaming services.

There is not only a difference between traditional residual television and streaming; they’re not even in the same conversation, she told CNN.

On Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the stark demands of the cast and writers just aren’t realistic.

They add to a set of challenges that this company is already facing, which is frankly very disruptive, he told CNBC.

When Iger joined Disney as CEO in November 2022, he accepted an annual base salary of $1 million with a potential annual bonus of $2 million. The deal also includes Disney stock awards totaling $25 million.

On Wednesday, Iger agreed to stay on as Disney CEO until 2026 while the company’s board searches for a successor. In his new deal, Iger is now eligible for a bonus of up to $5 million, according to a company filing, meaning his total salary could reach $31 million a year.

Walt Disney Studios is part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade group that negotiates with writers and actors currently on strike. Other major movie studios, such as Paramount Pictures and Sony Pictures, as well as streaming services like Netflix and Apple TV+ are also members. Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s parent company, is also a member.

Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters earned $50 million and $28 million respectively in 2022, according to a company filing.

In a statement to CNN, the AMPTP said it was deeply disappointed with the unions’ decision to strike.

Rather than continuing to negotiate, SAG-AFTRA has put us on a path that will worsen the financial hardship of thousands of people who depend on the industry for their livelihoods, AMPTP said.

SAG-AFTRA did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The potential economic impact of the combined writers’ and actors’ strike could cause $4 billion or more in damages, Kevin Klowden, chief global strategist at the economics think tank Milken Institute, told CNN.

Klowden said the double strike, which shut down Hollywood projects, could affect more than the US economy.

London and the UK, Australia, New Zealand and other places that have studios or even do post-production will face real impact, he said.

— CNN’s Natasha Chen contributed reporting for this story