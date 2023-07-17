Actress and singer Jane Birkin dies aged 76





Franco-British actress and singerJane Birkin died in Paris at the age of 76, the French Ministry of Culture announced on Sunday. The London-born artist has suffered in recent years from health problems which have forced her to cancel concerts. She had a mild stroke in 2021. Birkin rose to international fame in 1969 when she and her lover, the late French musician Serge Gainsbourg, sang the controversial hit song “Je T’aime… Moi Non Plus” with sexually explicit lyrics. Find love in Paris Jane Mallory Birkin was born in London in December 1946. Her mother was an actress Judy Campbell and her father a naval officer David Birkin. Her first marriage was at age 17, when Birkin married composer John Barry, himself famous for composing the iconic “James Bond” theme. Birkin and Barry had a daughter, Kate, but their marriage fell apart after just three years. In 1966, Birkin appeared naked in Michelangelo Antonioni’s film Explode as part of a threesome sex scene. Two years later, on a romantic comedy set in Paris, she met the French singer and composer Serge Gainsbourg. Although Gainsbourg was 18 years older, the two began a 13-year relationship that prompted Birkin to settle permanently in Paris and eventually made them France’s most famous couple. The two also had a daughter, Charlotte, who became a successful actress and singer in her own right. Get away from Gainsbourg Birkin built her career and image in the 1970s, forming an iconic look that includes flared jeans, mini dresses and messy fringe. In 1980, she left Gainsbourg to focus on her film career, which also includedarthouse productionswith many great French directors. However, Birkin and Gainsbourg continued to cooperate professionally, with Gainsbourg writing songs for her after their separation. The songwriter, who struggled with alcoholism, died of a heart attack in 1991 at the age of 62. Birkin continued his musical career after Gainsbourg’s death, releasing “A la Legere” in 1998, writing the album “Arabesque” in 2002, and releasing a collection of live recordings, “Jane at the Palace” in 2009. Bag named ‘Birkin’ The actress also left her mark on the fashion world. In 1984, the French luxury brand Hermès gave its name to one of its handbags. It is said that in 1981, Birkin was on a flight alongside the late Jean-Louise Dumas, then CEO of Hermès. Birkin had tried to put her luggage in the overhead compartment and complained that she had yet to find a handbag big enough to hold all of a woman’s belongings. This prompted Dumas to prototype a bag that would become the iconic Birkin. In 2015, Birkin asked Hermès to drop his name of the bag after animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals alerted her to the cruel farming practices of crocodiles for their leather. She later relented after Hermès investigated the practices and discovered it was an “isolated irregularity”. This article was originally published on DW.

