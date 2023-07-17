Actress and singer Jane Birkin dies at 76 in Paris





British-born actress and singer Jane Birkin, a wild child of the 1960s who became a beloved figure in France, has died in Paris aged 76. France’s culture ministry says the country has lost a timeless francophone icon. Local media reported that she was found dead at her home, citing people close to her. Birkin had a mild stroke in 2021 after suffering from heart issues in previous years. Birkin was best known abroad for her 1969 hit in which she and her then-lover, the late French singer and songwriter Serge Gainsbourg, sang the sexually explicit Je taimemoi non plus. She had lived in her adopted France since the end of the 1960s and apart from her songs and her roles in dozens of films, she was a popular figure for her warm nature, her fierce fight for the rights of women and children. LGBT. The most Parisian of English people has left us, said Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. We will never forget his songs, his laughter and his incomparable accent that have always accompanied us. Jane Mallory Birkin was born in London in December 1946, the daughter of British actor Judy Campbell and Royal Navy Commander David Birkin. She first took to the stage at the age of 17 and then starred in the 1965 musical Passion Flower Hotel by conductor and composer John Barry, whom she married shortly thereafter. The marriage ended in the late 1960s. Before venturing across the Channel at 22, she rose to prominence in Michelangelo Antonioni’s controversial 1966 film. Explode, appearing naked in one scene. But it was in France that she really rose to prominence, both for her love affair with tormented national star Gainsbourg, and for her tomboy style and endearing British accent when speaking French, some say. which she deliberately cultivates. Following the breakdown of this relationship in 1981, she continued her career as a singer and actress, performing on stage and releasing albums such as Baby alone in Babylon in 1983, and Love of Feints in 1990, words and music by Gainsbourg. She wrote her own album Arabesque in 2002, and in 2009 released a collection of live recordings, Joan at the Palace. It’s unimaginable to live in a world without you, said French singer Etienne Daho, who produced and composed Birkins’ latest album of 2020. It was on the set of the movie Slogan in 1969, Birkin first met Gainsbourg, who was recovering from a breakup with Brigitte Bardot, and the two quickly began a romance that captivated the nation. Originally published in Dawn, July 17, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1765238/actor-and-singer-jane-birkin-dies-at-76-in-paris The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos