A judge and an actor will be inducted into the Cambridge Schools Hall of Fame





CAMBRIDGE A local judge and a Hollywood actor make up the Class of 2023 in the Hall of Fame of Distinguished Alumni of City of Cambridge Schools. Cambridge City Court Judge John Mark Nicholson and Timothy W. Ball, known as Dig Wayne, both of the Class of 1971, will be inducted in August. Nicholson attended Glass Plant Elementary, Cambridge Junior and Cambridge High schools. During his high school career, he was a member of the National Honor Society, three-time football captain, track and field, basketball, Buckeye Boys State, student council, Key Club, band, Varsity C, freshman class president year and drama club. . He attended Yale University and graduated in 1975. There he was a member of the football team and lettered in 1974 and 1975. He went to Ohio Northern Law School and studied abroad at Oxford University, Oxford, England. Nicholson began his law career in Kenton before returning to Cambridge to work for Tribbie, Scott and Moorehead as an assistant solicitor. Nicholson was elected a Judge of the City Court of Cambridge in 1989, re-elected to six five-year terms. He will retire in December. He has served on the boards of the Ohio Municipal and County Judges Organization, the American Red Cross, and Zane State College. Wayne was a member of the band, athletics, and football teams in high school, then attended Strasberg Studio in London, England. It was there, he changed his name to Dig Wayne. He was an actor, singer-songwriter, published poet and photographer. He also began teaching at the Lee Strasburg Theater and Film Institute in West Hollywood, California. He was the American lead singer of the British 1980s band JoBoxers, which had a top 40 hit with Just Got Lucky. His TV credits include appearances on See Dad Run, Revenge, Private Practice, Cold Case, Dark Blue, ER, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Boston Legal and many more. He was cast in the lead role in the British musical Five Guys Named Moe in 1990, which ran for five years in London’s Westend. Wayne moved to Los Angeles in 1995 and became a life member of the Actors Studio. He won an NAACP Theater Award for Best Supporting Actor in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Fences,” playing the role of Gabriel. The inductees will be recognized at half-time of the Cambridge Bobcat football game on August 17. The official induction ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. on August 18, at Cambridge High School Auditoria. The cost of dinner is $15. Reservations must be made by August 11 by contacting Sharon Cassler at 740-439-2640. The City of Cambridge Schools Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame Committee is made up of Sharon Cassler, Dave Wilson, Justice David Bennett, Bill Cowgill, Jodi Neff, Bob Mascolino, Heath Hayes, Dan Coffman, Jennifer Howell and Dave Peoples. Submitted by John Charlton with Cambridge City Schools

