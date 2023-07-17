The Crowded Room: Tom Holland fans defend actor against homophobic comments after sex scene goes viral





Tom Holland fans have come to the actors’ defense after his sex scene in the latest episode ofThe crowded room gone viral. The Apple TV+ series is inspired by the true story of Billy Milligan, the first person acquitted of a crime due to dissociative identity disorder. The psychological thriller follows Danny Sullivan (a man based on Milligan and played by Holland) after he is arrested for his involvement in a New York shooting in 1979. Danny unravels his life through a series of interviews with interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), and slowly details to Rya, and the audience, his mysterious past that has led him to this point. In the scene in question, from episode eight of the show called Reunion, Danny walks into a club wearing thick, all-black eyeliner. After dancing with a man, they head to the bathroom for some hot sex. At another point, he was shown dancing while drugged and performing oral sex. The scene didn’t sit well with everyone on social media, prompting many to hit back at some of the homophobic critics. Watching fragile cishet men crumble over why Tom Holland is hot is sweet wine for me, one tweeted. Oh honey, you do realize he’s an ACTOR, don’t you? It’s not REALLY Spider-Man. He can take any role he wants, yes, including the weirdest ones. Now take a deep breath and touch some grass. The reaction of straight men on the internet to this Tom Holland clip proves that you view gay sex as mean and degrading or a joke because there’s no way you’re acting traumatized like that in a sex scene, added a second. A third called on people to make homophobic faces about Tom Holland playing a weird role and saying not my spy. People who make homophobic jokes about it need to understand that the mark of a good actor is to let yourself be open to new roles that challenge you, shared a fourth. Tom Holland has been pigeonholed a lot in his career, but I applaud him for taking a risk and doing something different. Read The Independentthe examination of The crowded room here.

