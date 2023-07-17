Bollywood Stars and Celebrities – Their Automotive Lifestyles and the Luxury SUVs They Own





Celebrities are known for their sleek luxury cars. But so often we hear them modifying their cars to suit their desires and making a style statement. This distinguishes and elevates the vehicles. These vehicles also display a sense of style and uniqueness. While the majority of top Bollywood actors drive luxury sedans and sporty automobiles, some famous people prefer SUVs and other large powerful vehicles. TheGlitz takes a look at celebrities and their luxury SUVs and the ideal tires that optimize the performance of these celebrity-owned cars. Ranveer Singh – Aston Martin Rapide Ranveer Singh is the only known Bollywood star to own an Aston Martin Rapide. He owns a white Rapide that he had covered in a bright blue. Tires suitable for Aston Martin Rapide are P Zero Rosso, Goodyear Excellence, Yokohama Advan Sport V105, Potenza RE050, etc. Virat Kohli – Papa Safari Virat Kohli and his Tata Safari Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is well known for his collection of high-end automobiles. The cricketer, right-handed batsman for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, has made headlines due to his possession of expensive cars. This time, take a look at his first SUV, the “Tata Safari”. Some of the SUV tires suitable for this beast are: CEAT Czar A/T, Goodyear Wrangler Triplemax, Yokohama Geolandar SUV G055, Hankook Dynapro HL, Yokohama BluEarth RV02 to name a few. Hardik Pandya – Mercedes Benz G63 AMG SUV Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya, the versatile T20 captain of the Indian cricket team, was seen outside Mumbai airport heading straight for the driver’s seat of one of his most expensive cars, the Mercedes G63 AMG SUV. Some of the SUV tires suitable for this beast are: Yokohama Geolandar X-CV G057, Vredestein ULTRAC VORTI I, Continental ContiSportContact, Michelin Latitude Sport and many more. NT Rama Rao Jr – Lamborghini Urus Rama Rao Jr. Rama Rao Jr is one of Tollywood’s best known and most celebrated actors. With several terrific Tollywood movies, the actor has built his brand and captured the hearts of millions. In addition to his passion for cinema, the actor is also a great car enthusiast. He believes in the importance of having expensive luxury cars, just like his larger than life films. Some of the SUV tires suitable for Lamborghini Urus are: Yokohama Advan Sport V105, EAGLE NCT5, V8, Pearl Capsule, Performante and many more. Rashmika Mandanna – Range Rover SUV Rashmika Mandana Actress Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to share photos of her new luxury purchase. The actress bought a black colored Range Rover SUV. Rashmika was spotted at Hyderabad airport in her new car. Some of the SUV tires suitable for the Range Rover are: DUELER H/P SPORT, Wanderer AT, LTX Force, Yokohama Geolandar SUV, Yokohama BluEarth RV-02. Shubman Gill – Range Rover Shubman Gill Shubman Gill started his cricketing career as an under-19 player and rose to popularity on the regional circuits and the IPL before rising to prominence on the international stage. Shortly after becoming famous in the IPL, the young man bought this Range Rover Velar as his first car. Some of the SUV tires suitable for Range Rover are: DUELER H/P SPORT, Wanderer AT, LTX Force, Yokohama Geolandar SUV, Yokohama BluEarth RV-02 among a few.

