Bollywood star Sunny Leone has an ‘amazing week’ in Dubai





Indian actress Sunny Leone has shared a video of her most incredible week in Dubai, while accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber. The actress recently shared visuals from her journey on Instagram, via stories and posts. The clip opens with Sunny Leone flashing her million dollar smile. Next, we can see the actress and Daniel Weber enjoying their time at the Dubai Ice Rink. The couple also paid a visit to the Brands4u warehouse. Sharing the video, the actress wrote: Thank you so much @gtholidays.in for the most amazing week. I love you, Dubai. In the shared post, she was also seen marveling at fish in an aquarium and splashing around in a water park. Before that, Sunny Leone let her fans take a look at her favorite activity in Dubai. In the video, we see the actress having fun at the ice rink. In the caption, Sunny Leone wrote, My favorite thing to do ever. The star also channeled her Beyonce energy in a hilarious video. While in Dubai, Sunny Leone also caught her husband Daniel cheating on her with ice cream. The actress also shared a video on Instagram. The clip opens with Sunny Leone recording her husband’s reflection in the window. He enjoys a bowl of ice cream. When Sunny Leone asked him what he was doing, Daniel replied that he was going to fetch water. When my husband Daniel cheated on me, read the caption of his message. Sunny Leone also visited the warehouse of Brands4u, an online shopping site in the UAE. She was surprised to spot products from her makeup brand, Star Struck, in the warehouse. The actress launched her product line at the Concept Brand Exhibition Dubai World Trade Center in December 2018. Along with the video, Sunny Leone wrote: Loved seeing Sunny Leone’s Star Struck at the Brands4U warehouse!! #Dubai. Sunny Leones’ film Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, screened at the Sydney Film Festival as well as the Cannes Film Festival. Copyright 2022 Khaleej Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

