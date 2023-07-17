Elton John Supports Kevin Spacey During Actor’s Sexual Assault Trial

LONDON (AP) Kevin Spacey Lawyers for s sought the help of an A-list star on Monday in his sexual assault trial, calling on Elton John and his husband to cast doubt on one of the Oscar winners’ accusers at the end of the defense.

John appeared briefly in court in London via video link from Monaco after husband David Furnish said Spacey had not attended the annual party at their Windsor home when the accuser said he was attacked in a car.

One of the alleged victims said he was driving with Spacey to the White Tie & Tiara Ball in 2004 or 2005 when the actor grabbed his crotch so hard he nearly ran off the road.

Furnish supported Spacey’s own testimony that the only year he attended the event was 2001. Furnish said he reviewed photographs taken at the party from 2001 to 2005 and that Spacey only appeared on the images only that year. He said all the guests were photographed every year.

John, who wore yellow tinted glasses, a dark jacket and a light blue open-necked shirt, said the actor attended the party once in the early 2000s and arrived after flying away to England in a private jet.

Furnish said Spaceys’ appearance was a surprise and he remembered it because it was a big deal.

He was an Oscar-winning actor and there was a lot of buzz and excitement that he was at the ball, said Furnish, who also testified from Monaco.

John said the actor spent the night at their home after the event. He also confirmed that Spacey bought a Mini Cooper at the auction held that evening for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Spacey said he spent the most money on this model of car and kept it in Johns’ garage until he could pick it up later.

The alleged victim said he may have gotten the year wrong, but he wouldn’t have forgotten the incident as it took his breath away and he was driving and nearly crashed the car.

The timeline, however, is important as the man testified that Spacey fondled him for several years beginning in the early 2000s. The incident was the last occasion, he said. He threatened to punch the actor and then dodged him.

Spacey said the two were friends and had been romantically involved, but the man was straight, so the actor respected his wish not to go any further. He said he was crushed when he learned the man had complained to police about him and said the man reimagined what had been consensual touching.

Furnish said he knew the accuser and described him as charming, the same term Spacey used.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges including counts of sexual and indecent assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

During two days of testimony last week, the two-time Oscar winner insisted he never sexually assaulted three of the four accusers who described disturbing encounters between 2001 and 2013. The acts allegedly escalated into unwanted touching, aggressive petting and a case of execution. oral sex act on an unconscious man.

Spacey dismissed allegations of fondling a man as pure fantasy and said he had shared consensual encounters with two others who later regretted it. He accepted the claims of a fourth man, saying he made an awkward pass during a night of heavy drinking, but he took issue with the characterization of the crotch.

John was the last witness to give evidence in the trial which entered its fourth week at Southwark Crown Court.

Defense attorney Patrick Gibbs closed his case after reading statements from 10 witnesses, close friends, colleagues and a niece who praised the actors’ work and their compassion for others. Oral arguments are expected later in the week.

John’s testimony came just over a week after he wrapped up his 50-year touring career with a show in Stockholm.

This is the second time the Rocket Man star and Furnish have appeared in a London court this year. The two also appeared at the hearings of their Phone hacking trial with Prince Harry against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper.

The couple, the Duke of Sussex and actors Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost are among a group of claimants who allege Associated Newspapers Ltd. violated their privacy by intercepting voicemails and using illegal methods to spy on them.

A judge decides to dismiss the case after the publisher says the group waited too long to press charges.