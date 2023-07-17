Entertainment
Suta saris | The Suta sisters were spotted by Karan Johar, dressing Bollywood actors and walking around the Sutas Kolkata store
If you like sarees, it is impossible that you missed the local brand Suta. Led by dazzling sisters Sujata Biswas and Taniya Biswas, the Su and Ta behind Suta their stylish sarees have received lots of love. What started with solid color mul cotton sarees has expanded into various collections with quirky prints, bold colors and pastel hues in a variety of options in cottons, kantha, jamdani, sequins, silks and more. .
LR: Taniya Biswas and Sujata Biswas from Suta
Perhaps the popularity of the brand also depends, as Sujata Sujata so aptly described, on whether Suta sarees hug you. The love for Sutas weaves has also transcended the screen with many A-list women sporting iconic Suta styles both on shows and movies as well as outside of them.
My Calcutta caught up with the Suta sisters on a Zoom call for a candid chat about the label that’s causing a stir in Bollywood and their star-studded clientele.
It all started with a Pinterest post and KJo
Sutas’ screen debut was with the OTT series Lust stories in 2018. However, the association started in 2016 when Karan Johar spotted a Pinterest post with Sujata in a Suta sari and one day a KJos team member knocked on the semi-closed shutter of the first office of Suta in Mumbai. Seeing herself in a Pinterest post that she hadn’t posted herself, and then an investigation by one of the country’s most wanted directors took Sujata by surprise. We only had one staff member at the time, Jaya. I asked her who is Karan sir and if anyone passed by earlier, and the lady from Karans team replied No no no! Karan Johar, he sent me. It was a breathtaking moment for them, Taniya added, sitting right next to her sister as they took a trip down memory lane.
Kiara Advani in Suta sarees in Lust Stories
Karan Johars’ team picked out a few looks for Kiara Advani (for Lust stories) and after the look test, they received a check from Dharma Productions. While Kiara Advani sported pastel-hued mul cottons from their Made in Heaven collection Mul in Lust storiesin the latest edition of the OTT series Lust Stories 2Neena Gupta draped the acrylic cotton and handwoven cotton weaves from the Sutas Second Skin and Jamdani collections.
Neena Gupta in Lust Stories 2
It was a dream come true. Since then, there have been numerous checks from Anil Kapoors production (Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd.) and Mani Ratnams production (Madras Talkies), Sujata said. Now sometimes there will be big orders coming in and they won’t even know who the sarees are for. Suta fans often notify the Suta team when they spot label outfits in movies and OTTs.
Dress up Bollywood
LR: Vidya Balan has sported various looks in Suta saris, notably for the film Mission Mangal, and Pooja Bhatt in Suta weaving for Bombay Begums
After Lust stories, many notable artists have been seen sporting Suta sarees on screen. For example, Pooja Bhatt wore acrylic cotton sarees from their Second Skin collection in Netflixs Bombay Begums. Vidya Balan, is often spotted draped in Suta and sporting mul cotton numbers from Made in Heaven Mul in Mission Mangal. Bhumi Pednekar and Tanya Maniktala also wore models from the same collection in Durgamati And A decent boy.
Shweta Tripathi and (right) Mithila Palkar
The Suta Girls, as Neha Dhupia calls them, now have a stable clientele and various actors from Mithila Palkar, Aditi Rao Hydari to Konkona Sen Sharma, Raima Sen, Subhashree Ganguly and Srabanti Chatterjee, have dressed in the flowing number tags. The list is only growing steadily.
It also meant lots of interaction and selecting special looks for their celebrity clients. While Arjun Kapoor is a fan of Sujatas’ latest haircut, Sumana Chakravarti has opted for the Suta look in The Kapil Sharma show and Kajal Aggarwal opted for the Dream Catcher saree and Khamoshiyan blouse. Sonakshi Sinha, who wore Suta as Mission Mangal, received love for the look from her mother (Poonam Sinha), who then sought out the store to take a look at the collection. Taapsee Pannu also had a style check chat with Sujata for her Diwali celebration look, and Swastika Mukherjee visited Suta’s owners house in Mumbai for a saree and white blouse look she wanted to sport.
Subhashree Ganguly and (right) Raima Sen
Many celebrities are now suggesting their stylists to check out what’s on Sutas racks. Conversations between the Suta sisters and celebrities now start with sarees but also move on to food, travel, work-life balance and more. These conversations aren’t just limited to actresses and actors. One of the memories of these conversations that left an impact on Taniya was a conversation with The sky is pink director Shonali Bose. She said everything you want to do is so unlimited. There are so many things you can do!
Suta’s story
Today, the label has many popular celebrities among its clientele, which has led them to establish a system of working on collaborations. They have staff from the marketing team who are contacted by stylists or members of the production teams. Sujata and Taniya are also often contacted on social media and these are then redirected to Sutas’ marketing team. Often the complete look is shared or the type of saris needed is discussed, depending on the project. If a certain product is not available, Suta team suggests other sarees which can match the requirement. The label tries to do its saree photo shoots in broad daylight to avoid any confusion about the color of the saree or its overall look.
Taapsee Pannu and (right) Tisca Chopra in Suta for Dahan
Suta as a brand is very transparent. We are honest with our policies and our way of working. It’s something that Taniya and I are very particular about, Sujata shared when asked how they see the growing demand from labels. Part of the success can also be attributed to the fact that every saree has a story, and the brand regularly releases new designs that often carry a message, like their recent collection for Pride Month.
The Biswas sisters never envisioned the brand reaching the heights it has, becoming a household name and a celebrity go-to. We are very lucky. Our team works very hard to make sure things arrive on time whenever requested. Suta also brings a lot of power. The designs are very simple and there is a positivity around the saree. It is an artisan brand, so each saree has a lot of impact other than just being a product. It has a story, Sujata shared, reflecting on how entrepreneurs view the evolution of their label.
The dream ahead and a wish list
Sujata and Taniya, while being perfect bosses, also have great fashion sense and while discussing future plans, we floated the idea of them becoming stylists. It would be nice if we had an opportunity like this. After listening to you, we wondered why didn’t we try, the duo said, adding a chuckle for good measure.
When asked which Bollywood celebrity they would like to style, Deepika Padukone was Sujatas’ answer. She wanted to see Madhuri Dixit in a Suta saree and her dream came true when the dancing queen dressed in Suta for House Ma.
Madhuri Dixit Nene in the hundredth jump
Priyanka Chopra, who gave the label a shoutout during the pandemic that ended up giving Suta a huge boost, was the other woman the sisters would love to see in a Suta drape. For Deepika, the lookbook that Sujata and Taniya agree on is a combination of a brightly colored puff sleeve blouse with lots of flair, paired with a simple blush pink saree with gold trim. For PeeCee, it’s a solid mul saree with a simple blouse, in an off-white jumpsuit, a traditional, earthy look.
From website to shelves
As their designs find their way into the hearts of people inside and outside Bollywood, the brand has also expanded its presence in the country with physical stores. What started with a series of pop-ups has now become flagship stores in Mumbai, Thane, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad.
The Kolkata store is located in Gariahat Mall, Spencers Building on Rash Behari Avenue. If you haven’t stopped by for their collection of sarees, dresses, men’s and children’s clothing and a collection of stylish and offbeat accessories.
In the meantime, here is Sujata giving you an overview of the Kolkata store:
|
