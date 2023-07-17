American actors’ strike interrupts some films in Ottawa





The strike that ended much of the US film industry is also suspending some production work in the Ottawa area. Last week, members of SAG-AFTRA, which represents American actors, stunt performers and other on-screen talent, joined writers who have been on strike since early May. They go up against Hollywood studios and streaming companies on everything from payment to the use of artificial intelligence. Shane Boucher, owner of Ottawa-based 1Department Entertainment, said the idea of ​​American actors leaving work has accelerated the production schedule in the capital. “It has a serious effect,” he said. “There were a lot of networks trying to get a lot of projects in the box, at least from the production stage, which would have required the actors.” The Ottawa area is a popular location to shoot made-for-TV movies, including Hallmark’s Christmas and Valentine’s Day productions. 1Department has worked on some of these projects. Shane Boucher, owner of Ottawa-based 1Department Entertainment, says mere rumors of an upcoming strike sped up production in June. (Jean Delisle/Radio-Canada) While June saw a rush to complete production ahead of the scheduled strike date, work has since stalled. “We don’t have any projects scheduled in July,” Boucher said. “I’ve been in the industry, one way or another, in Ottawa for almost 20 years and I’ve never had a day off in July.” He said Hallmark productions, even when filmed in Canada, often depend on SAG-AFTRA members. Strike could benefit Canadian actors and studios While the talent available during the strike has dried up production work, Boucher said it could benefit members of the Canadian Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA), which is not not on strike. “We may now have the opportunity to push for full ACTRA-based distributions on some slightly larger productions, particularly in Ottawa in the area of ​​movie of the week, which is a great opportunity for some promising actors to maybe have a chance to be the leader,” he said. Matthew MacDonald, an Ottawa-based cinematographer who recently started working as a writer, director and producer, sees another silver lining. Striking American actors are allowed to work in small independent studios, including in Canada, which are not covered by the strike. “It opens up a potential opportunity for us. Striking actors won’t consider working in major studios,” Macdonald said. This reality may make it easier for the feature films he is working on to attract actors who might not consider his projects in the absence of a strike. Still, MacDonald believes the strike is creating uncertainty even in the Canadian film industry and hopes it won’t drag on. “I hope they can come to a fair deal,” he said. “A human agreement that allows writers and actors to continue to do the amazing work they do and create meaningful work that people can enjoy.” Ottawa morning9:12How the SAG-AFTRA strike affects Ottawa’s TV and film industry We’re reaching out to a local film producer and cinematographer to respond to strikes by Hollywood actors and writers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/hollywood-actor-writer-strike-ottawa-film-industry-1.6908382 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos