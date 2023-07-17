New ways to get your greens | News | Daily Sun Villages

Connect with us

Glenda Raley was in awe of The Villages Grown Farm when she peeked inside.

It just blew my mind, she said.

Raley is one of more than 560 people who have taken a behind-the-scenes look at The Villages Growns operations since touring began in June. After the tour, attendees can purchase locally grown produce from a new farm stand set up in front of the greenhouses.

Anyone who is very supportive of local farms still wants to have that point of connection with those who grow their food, and it gives residents their first real tangible glimpse of the farm, said Rebecca Reis-Miller, director of business development and distribution. for The Villages. Cultivated. So not only do they meet their growers, but they actually see how their food is grown and then educate them on all facets of the operation during that time.

Since opening in 2019, The Villages Grown has strived to become more available to the local community in response to demand. On June 20, staff began giving tours of the greenhouse facilities off State Highway 44 near Rohan Recreation so everyone could learn how they grow produce for their 4,000 weekly shipments.

In just four years of existence, The Villages Growns operations have grown rapidly. The farm currently harvests approximately 52,000 heads of lettuce, 650 pounds of microgreens and 2,000 pounds of herbs per week. A year ago, they were harvesting 22,000 heads of lettuce, 401 pounds of microgreens and 550 pounds of herbs per week.

As operations grew, local demand to learn more about the farm also increased. Five of the seven days of tours offered so far have been completely sold out.

During the 45-minute tours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, people can see the entire growing process, from planting seeds to harvesting crops. They also learn about technology used by The Villages Grown, such as artificial intelligence software that helps control the climate in greenhouses.

I was surprised by the technology involved and the sheer volume they produce, said Raley, from the village of Marsh Bend. I didn’t know it was that much.

Raley loves to cook and buys products from The Villages Grown. She took as many photos as she could during the tour so she could show everyone where her food comes from. She plans to do another tour eventually and bring some friends with her.

I think it’s awesome, and anyone interested in food should come see it, she said.

In addition to its retail store at Sawgrass Grove Market, The Villages Growns products are also sold at local Publix and Winn-Dixie stores. In June, The Villages Grown also became available through Kroger Delivery.

The tours added another retail option for residents: a farm stand, located inside the airflow that used to be The Villages Growns mobile market, located across from the greenhouses. After the tours, customers can step inside and purchase products, wares, and handicrafts.

The farm is also open to the public on visiting days from 4-6:30 p.m., around the same time as the tours.

Villages Grown staff enjoy being more accessible to the community and sharing more about what they do.

I love that you can get fresh, local produce right on your doorstep or at farmers’ markets, and I’m so glad residents can actually come and visit where their food comes from,” said Kaitlyn KK Kuehn, of The Villages Grown program. event assistant. I think that’s a really important detail. I think more people should have fruits and vegetables in their diet. It’s great that we can actually educate in addition to providing fresh, local produce.

Senior Writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or [email protected].

