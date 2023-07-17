As Hollywood Actors Strike, Here’s Why A-listers Are Next in the Firing Line | film industry

Everyone knows who the bad guys are in Hollywood hitting history. It’s the fatcats, studio bosses, streamer heads counting their stacks of cash while the little people get run over.

It is undoubtedly true. Hollywood is no longer run by budding creatives, but by multinational conglomerates that, as an insider told me over the weekend, are simply aiming for the bottom line. Their business is to strip industries for parts and then return the hulls once they are complete.

The rhetoric of men like Bob Iger, the Disney CEO who has had a stomach ache over the unrealistic demands of disturbing actors, is nasty panto stuff. After all, as Matt Damon reminded the press on the red carpet for Oppenheimer, the last big premiere to be honored by stars on the red carpet for predictable union rules means actors have to earn at least $26,000. per year to qualify for health care. Iger earns around $27 million a year.

It’s not an academic exercise, Damon said. It’s real life and death. There’s no reason to imagine that Damon’s expressions of solidarity were anything but heartfelt and genuine. The Oppenheimer actors reportedly took a pay cut to work on the film. But the estimates suggest that Damon’s initial salary on his most recent film, Air, was between $30 million and $40 million.

That’s a lot of money. And, as the strike continues, likely wiping out film festivals, awards seasons and the livelihoods of not only countless impoverished actors and writers, but also the auxiliary crew, caterers and LA dry cleaners, attention may shift from studio heads to the other big beneficiaries of the current system.

In an interview on Sunday, former studio head Barry Diller said: There’s no trust. You have the actors union saying, How dare these 10 people running these companies make all this money and not pay us? Whereas, if you look at it from the other side, the top 10 actors are paid more than the top 10 executives. I’m not saying either one is right. In fact, everyone probably overpaid at the top.

This is real life and death, Matt Damon. Photography: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Diller offered studio heads and the wealthiest actors to take a 25% pay cut as a goodwill gesture that could break the deadlock that threatens to cripple the industry. Such a proposal seems unlikely to materialize not only for lack of will, but also for the sheer logistics of funneling these funds into the salary envelopes of the lowest paid.

Still, Diller seems to reflect a growing sense of inequality on the pitch. A picket banner over the weekend asked: Where’s Ben Affleck?

It’s a dangerous time for A-list stars with portmanteau wallets: those with multiple union cards and different allegiances to the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild America (which are on strike) as well as the Directors. Guild America (which settled a few months ago) and the Producers Guild America (unlikely to be unhappy).

These people George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper, all of whom have major productions rocked by the current action, should be seen as supportive of their acting and writing peers without appearing hypocritical. For the more control you can assume over your own projects, the more potential influence you have over your fellow producers and directors, as well as your senior studio buddies.

Yet beyond the philosophy, the bottom line of most of the dispute’s touchstones affects A-listers and Z-listers very differently. Some players well enough known to qualify as a brand will have already resolved complicated negotiations over the use of their image. Some, especially those nearing the end of their careers, will actively embrace AI that will allow them to remain rich and famous beyond their working years or, even, their death.