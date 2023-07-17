PENN Entertainment to Release Second Quarter Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 9





WYOMISSING, Pennsylvania, July 17, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PENN Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, followed by a simultaneous conference call and webcast. at 9:00 a.m. am ET. The call and webcast are open to the general public. The conference call number is 212/231-2913; please call five minutes in advance to ensure you are connected before the presentation. Interested parties can also access the call live on pennentertainment.com; allow 15 minutes to register and download and install any necessary software. Questions and answers will be reserved for invited analysts and investors. A replay of the call is accessible for thirty days on pennentertainment.com. About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) is North America’s leading provider of integrated entertainment, sports content and casino gaming experiences. PENN operates 43 properties in 20 states, online sportsbooks in 17 jurisdictions and iCasino in five jurisdictions under a portfolio of trusted brands including Hollywood Casino, LAuberge, Barstool Sportsbook and Casino and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino. In 2023, PENN completed its acquisition of Barstool Sports, Inc. (“Barstool”). The large audience for the barstools, combined with the reach and highly engaged user base of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (“theScore”), provides us with a significant digital footprint and a growing customer ecosystem. PENN’s highly differentiated strategy, focused on organic cross-selling opportunities, is reinforced by its investments in market-leading retail casinos, assets and sports media technologies, including a fully integrated online and digital sports casino at the cutting edge of technology. betting platform and an iCasino in-house content studio. The company’s portfolio is further bolstered by its industry-leading PENN Play customer loyalty program, which offers its approximately 27 million members a unique set of rewards and experiences across our various channels. PENN is deeply committed to fostering a culture that welcomes a diverse set of customers and dedicated team members. The company has been consistently ranked in the top two as a “Top Employer” for the past nine years in the Bristol Associates-Spectrum Gamings Executive Satisfaction Survey. Additionally, as a long-standing good corporate citizen, PENN is also committed to building a responsible gaming culture, being a trusted and valued member of its communities, and acting as a responsible steward of our limited natural resources. . The story continues See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230717121868/en/ contacts Mike Nieves

SVP, Finance & Treasurer

PENN Entertainment, Inc.

610/373-2400 Joseph N. Jaffoni, Richard Land

JCIR

212/835-8500 or [email protected]

