Breathtaking Net Worth! Meet the Bollywood actress who pays the most income tax





Deepika Padukone (Image source: instagram/deepikapadukone, TN Digital) When it comes to Bollywood celebrities, their substantial earnings from multi-crore movies and brand endorsements make them one of the highest tax payers in the country. Among the main actresses, Deepika Padukone holds the title of the highest taxpayer, according to The Entertainment Times. Reports suggest that since the 2016-17 financial year, she has paid an estimated amount of more than Rs 10 crore per annum. No other leading Bollywood actress has come close to matching Deepika’s tax contributions during this period. With an estimated net worth of Rs 500 crore and an annual income of around Rs 40 crore, Deepika Padukone stands out as one of the top earners in the industry. It is reported to have increased its fee per movie to Rs 15-20 crore and its brand approval rating to Rs 8 crore from 2018. Deepika Padukone (Image source: instagram/deepikapadukone, TN Digital) The report added that closely following Deepika, Alia Bhatt would rank as the second highest earning actress, contributing around Rs 5-6 crore per year. In the 2013-2014 financial year, Katrina Kaif held the first place in the list of highest earning actresses, but was later overtaken by Deepika Padukone. Focusing on actors, it is well known that Akshay Kumar is the highest tax payer among male actors in Bollywood. His tax contributions amount to an amazing Rs 25 crore. Akshay Kumar’s consistent box office success and multiple brand endorsements have contributed to his large income and tax payments. The substantial revenue stream in the film industry makes Bollywood celebrities become major contributors to the country’s tax revenue. The impressive figures presented by Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Akshay Kumar reflect their successful careers and financial prosperity. As the entertainment industry continues to thrive, these actors and actresses remain significant contributors to the national tax system.

