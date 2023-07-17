Entertainment
Elton John Supports Kevin Spacey During Actor’s Sexual Assault Trial
LONDON — LONDON (AP) Lawyers for Kevin Spacey sought help from an A-list star on Monday in his sexual assault trial, calling on Elton John and his husband to cast doubt on one of the Oscar winner’s accusers. at the end of the defense.
John appeared briefly in court in London via video link from Monaco after her husband, David Furnish, said Spacey had not attended an annual gala ball at their Windsor home when the accuser said being attacked in a car.
John served as the last witness for the defense and was followed by character testimonies from colleagues, friends and family members which made Spacey cry in the dock when read aloud by his solicitor at Southwark Crown Court.
Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges including counts of sexual and indecent assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
One of the alleged victims said he was driving Spacey to the White Tie & Tiara Ball in 2004 or 2005 when the actor grabbed her crotch so hard it almost ran out of the way.
Furnish supported Spacey’s own testimony that the only year he attended the event was 2001. Furnish said he reviewed photographs taken at the party from 2001 to 2005 and Spacey only appeared in the images only that year. He said all the guests were photographed every year.
John, who wore yellow tinted glasses, a dark jacket and a light blue open-necked shirt, said the actor attended the party once in the early 2000s and arrived after flying away to England in a private jet.
Spaceys’ appearance was a surprise and memorable because it was a big deal, said Furnish, filmmaker and manager of Johns, who also came from Monaco.
He was an Oscar-winning actor and there was a lot of buzz and excitement that he was at prom,” Furnish said.
John said the actor spent the night at their home after the event. He also confirmed that Spacey bought a Mini Cooper at the auction held that evening for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
Spacey said he spent the most money on this model car and kept it in John’s garage until he could pick it up later.
The alleged victim said he may have gotten the year wrong, but he wouldn’t have forgotten the incident as it took his breath away and he was driving and nearly crashed the car.
The timeline, however, is important as the man testified that Spacey fondled him for several years beginning in the early 2000s. The incident was the last occasion, he said. He threatened to punch the actor and then dodged him.
Spacey said the two were friends and had been romantically involved, but the man was straight, so the actor respected his wish not to go any further. He said he was crushed when he learned the man had complained to police about him and said the man reimagined what had been consensual touching.
Furnish said he knew the accuser and described him as charming, the same term Spacey used.
During two days of testimony last week, the two-time Oscar winner insisted he never sexually assaulted three of the four accusers who described disturbing encounters between 2001 and 2013. The acts allegedly escalated into unwanted touching, aggressive petting and a case of execution. oral sex act on an unconscious man.
Spacey dismissed allegations of fondling a man as pure fantasy and said he had shared consensual encounters with two others who later regretted it. He accepted the claims of a fourth man, saying he made an awkward pass during a night of heavy drinking, but he took issue with the characterization of the crotch.
Defense attorney Patrick Gibbs closed his case after reading statements from 10 character witnesses who praised the actors’ work and their compassion for others.
Spacey dabbed at his eyes with a tissue as Gibbs read the words of actor Robert Sean Leonard, known for his role in the TV show House and the movie Dead Poets Society. Leonard said Spacey was “positive, supportive and respectful and someone he greatly admired.
He’s more than a successful actor, he’s a movie star, but unlike every other movie star I’ve worked with, he doesn’t know it, Leonard said. Fame was never his goal. He loves and respects the job, and he loves and respects the people he works with.”
Oral arguments are expected later in the week. Spacey is free on bail.
John’s testimony came just over a week after wrapping up his 50-year touring career with a show in Stockholm.
This is the second time the Rocket Man star and Furnish have appeared in a London court this year. The pair also appeared for hearings in March at the High Court in their phone hacking trial with Prince Harry against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper.
