Today’s Headline: Strikes Couldn’t Come at a Worse Time for Hollywood

Hello It’s Monday July 17and here are the stories not to be missed today:

TOP STORIES

Lots of blood in the water. Why Actor and Writer Strikes Are a Blow to Hollywood Studios

The concurrent Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strikes, the first joint work stoppage since Ronald Reagan led SAG in 1960, could not have come at a worse time for traditional entertainment companies.

There will be a lot of blood in the water, said Jonathan Taplin, director emeritus of the USC Annenberg Innovation Lab. It’s not going to end well.

Newsletter Must-Have Stories from the LA Times Get the day’s top news with our Today’s Headlines newsletter, sent out every weekday morning. Enter email address Sign me up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Learn about the strikes across Los Angeles

Subscribe to our Wide Shot newsletter to get the best of The Times reporting on Hollywood business.

Senior LAPD union official tells cops to go somewhere that understands your worth

Police union vice president Jerretta Sandoz advised LAPD officers on Facebook to work in a city that doesn’t have two or more council members who hate you.

In a comment that was apparently later deleted, the union leader of more than 9,000 LAPD officers laid out what she saw as the difficulties of being a cop in Los Angeles: hostile city council members, the ban on displaying the thin blue line flag and the lack of a big contract.

Tap water exposure risk to toxic PFAS chemicals highest in Southern California

Tap water in urban areas of southern and central California appears more likely to be contaminated with PFAS chemicals forever than drinking water in many other parts of the country, although rural Californians are much less likely to experience similar exposure, according to new research in the United States. Geological Survey.

Inside the world of LA’s gym-fluencer ecosystem

When visibility is commonplace, influencers unveiled the most vulnerable activities: waking up, eating, getting dressed. Now exercising a sweaty and uncomfortable experience when performed under baseball caps and oversized sweaters to avoid attracting attention has become too primed for public consumption.

Judging by the 190 billion video submissions filed under #gymtok, there’s a market for it. Between undeniable aesthetic concern and obsession with well-being, Muscle Beach is no longer confined to a strip of sand in Venice, but extends over the entire city.

OUR WEEKEND ESSENTIALS

After 10 years, is this the beginning of the end for Black Lives Matter? The short answer is probably no. But the movement is 10 years old and, after several controversies, public opinion is declining. Some want a new strategy writes Erika D. Smith.

The Un-Becoming: A former gang member discovers his story of resurrection. Jessi Fernandez is part of a swollen pipeline of ex-convicts who go to a UC or California State school and find an unexpected path.

The end of the new Mission: Impossible is a real train wreck. Just as they had planned. For the films’ gripping final sequence, the biggest in one of Hollywood’s biggest action franchises, a spectacular crash is just the beginning.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

(Michael Owen Baker / For The Time)

Being Asian American and LGBTQ+ can feel lonely, with institutions such as ethnic churches often disavowing non-heterosexual relationships, while mainstream LGBTQ+ spaces such as gay bars can be unwelcoming.

Welcome to the nightclub where queer Asian Americans no longer feel like black sheep.

CALIFORNIA

New evidence could support the Menendez brothers’ sexual abuse claims. But can he free them? Twenty-seven years after Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted of murdering their parents, lawyers say new evidence supports the brothers’ claims that they were sexually abused by their father.

Adam Schiff dominates his rivals in raising funds for the US Senate race in California. Schiff has raised about double the combined total raised by her top Democratic challengers, Representatives Katie Porter and Barbara Lee over the same period.

The Rockhounds are fighting to access their jewel in the desert: the Mojave Trails National Monument. A fierce seven-year debate over whether to ban the removal of rocks and minerals from the Mojave Trails National Monument threatens to end rock harvesting in its 1.6 million acres.

Support our journalism Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

NATION-WORLD

DeSantis’ presidential campaign is cutting back as new financial pressures emerge. DeSantis, the governor of Florida, laid off fewer than 10 paid staff late last week to help cut operating expenses, according to an aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal campaign strategy.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

What you need to know about an actors’ strike: answers to five questions. The walkout will bring productions to a halt worldwide and cause further economic hardship and disruption for the film and TV industry already rocked by the screenwriters’ strike which began on May 2.

A genre-switching novelist reimagines the ghost story in a Mexico City horror film. Silvia Moreno-Garcias Silver Nitrate continues its genre-swapping tradition this time in the chilling story of horror movie fanatics in Mexico City.

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One opens with $80 million at the box office. Paramount Pictures Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, starring Tom Cruise, opens with weaker-than-expected ticket sales domestically.

BUSINESS

Do you have student loans? These employers will help you pay them back. Now that the Supreme Court has struck down President Bidens’ loan cancellation plan, companies are looking to offer student debt repayment as a perk.

SPORTS

America’s referees are about to make history at the Women’s World Cup. A record number of U.S. referees, including a mother of three, are on track to announce matches at the Women’s World Cup.

Maxwell Lewis is living an NBA dream that shocks a Lakers fan, his father. Robert Lewis grew up a Lakers fan, but never thought his son Maxwell would have a chance to play for the team he idolized until NBA draft night.

Free online games Get our free daily crosswords, sudoku, word search and arcade games in our new game center at latimes.com/games .

NOTICE

RFK Jr.’s left-wing call in Los Angeles is no joke. Kennedy’s popularity on the Los Angeles Westside, a conspiracy hotspot where wellness and spirituality meet conspiracy theories, shows a growing distrust of democracy on the left, writes columnist Jackie Calmes.

Newsom says California’s anti-housing environmental law is being violated. So why doesn’t he fix it? California’s Environmental Quality Act, known as CEQA, blocks climate-friendly housing and infrastructure. But recent governor reform is woefully insufficient, writes UC Davis School of Law professor Chris Elmendorf...

ONLY AT THE

(Illustration from the Los Angeles Times; photo by Josh K. Brede)

They help people with disabilities climb mountains and win championships, and they just opened a new chapter in Los Angeles. ParaCliffHangers primarily focuses on climbers with physical and visual disabilities, some of whom have limited or no use of their legs. Thanks to a mechanical system using pulleys, adaptive climbers are able to relieve some of the weight of their legs.

ARCHIVES

Disneyland opened in Anaheim July 17, 1955, on 160 acres once occupied by orange groves, the LA Times story tells. Admission back then would cost you $1 per person. It’s about $11 today, taking inflation into account.

But the park today costs much more than that, and in the 68 years since it opened, it has grown bigger and more advanced. But its allure seems timeless. Read the Los Angeles Times’ very specific, large guide to Disneyland to learn everything you might need to know to understand this magical kingdom today.

We appreciate you taking the time to read today’s headlines. Comments or ideas? Write to us at [email protected].