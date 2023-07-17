Hollywood strikes: Insiders brace for industry ‘collapse’





As Hollywood grapples with the devastating aftermath of the concurrent Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes, some industry veterans are sounding the alarm . Barry Diller, chairman of IAC and Expedia and former CEO of Paramount Pictures, has warned that the ongoing strikes by writers’ and film actors’ guilds in Hollywood could have devastating economic consequences if left unresolved. quickly, CNBC reported. During an interview on “Face the Nation” on CBS on Sunday, Diller expressed concern about how a months-long strike could crumble the entertainment industry. “These conditions will potentially produce an absolute collapse of an entire industry,” he said. The strikes have disrupted film shoots, pulled high-profile stars from marketing campaigns and jeopardized the upcoming fall TV season. It comes at a difficult time for traditional entertainment companies, which are still recovering from pandemic shutdowns and struggling to compete with streaming platforms. Related: Hollywood writers just announced they’re on strike. “We are devalued and we benefit financially.” Diller pointed out that if an agreement is not reached between the guilds of writers and film actors, a certain domino effect will occur: fewer programs for consumers to watch, leading to the cancellation of streaming subscriptions. and a reduction in income. Diller acknowledged “there is no trust” between the parties involved, making a quick settlement unlikely. Actors from the SAG-AFTRA union join the already striking WGA union, film and television writers on the picket line in Los Angeles, California on July 14, 2023. Katie McTiernan | Getty Images And Diller isn’t the only one sounding the alarm about the potential lasting consequences. Veteran media analyst Michael Nathanson warned that a prolonged strike would worsen the industry’s already difficult economic situation. “The industry economy is very tough, the worst we’ve ever seen,” Nathanson said. The Los Angeles Times. “A prolonged strike will only make things worse.” Nathanson added that the strikes have also become symbolic of a wider culture shock. “We’re looking at class warfare,” Nathanson said. “It’s not just about their working agreements anymore, it’s also about what statements they want to make about society and fairness. Working-class people are looking to take their anger out on studio executives.” Diller offered to address pay disparities in the industry by suggesting a 25% pay cut for top studio executives and highest-paid actors to “narrow the difference between those who get paid well and those who don’t.” are not”. However, it is still unclear when bargaining talks will resume, no talks are scheduled from Monday, the Los Angeles Time added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.entrepreneur.com/business-news/hollywood-strikes-insiders-brace-for-industry-collapse/455932 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

