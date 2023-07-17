Entertainment
Venus Flytrap Skincare Tips & Resources
SSummer is full of such wonderful things as sunshine and swimming. Unfortunately, it is also the season for insects which are beginning to swarm around our terrace, and some lucky ones enter our house despite a screen and other measures we have taken to prevent it.
The problem is not only the flies flying around our kitchen, but also the fact that one of our dogs is walking around trying to catch the flies. He’s not a small dog, but a 75-pounder who pounces on every fly regardless of what’s between him and the fly. Over the years, this has resulted in fragile objects being knocked over, Lego creations being crushed and many other near-misses.
Recently, my husband brought home a partial fix and form of entertainment – a Venus Flytrap! We were immediately mesmerized by its sharp little teeth. At first Isabelle was a little hesitant until she was told that Venus flytraps do not close (hard) around the fingers. Moreover, even if the touch is tempting, it is actually not good for the plant.
We found the perfect spot for Myrtle Bobbi Murphy’s first week (yes, the plant has a name). We look forward to the day when she matures and starts catching flies. Although we didn’t expect her to entirely solve our fly problem, keeping an eye on her is certainly a source of daily entertainment. In the meantime, we’ve learned some fun facts about these obscure plants.
Turns out you can grow a Venus flytrap indoors or outdoors. The big trick is to make sure they get 6-7 hours of sunlight a day. If you are really attached to this original plant, it can live up to 20 years. To do this, I strongly suggest that you read other resources besides this blog post. Below are some of the basic care instructions a Venus flytrap owner should know.
Ways to make your Venus fly trap thrive:
- If the inside of the plant (the “trap” part) doesn’t look pink, it probably means the plant needs more light. However, if kept indoors, the plant should not be too close to artificial light.
- The ideal temperature for a Venus flytrap is 65° to 95°.
- Distilled water is better than tap water for all plants, including a flytrap. Rainwater is always superior.
- Humid environments are preferred.
- Plants grown indoors may need to be fed flies and beetles assuming they don’t have enough flies or other insects to feed on.
- Venus flytraps should never be offered to human food.
We’ll be sitting here waiting for the day Myrtle is old enough to catch her first fly. From then on, it will take three to five days to digest it. Watch a video and learn about Venus flytraps from that PBS special. Your local library is also a great resource for learning more about plants and plant care. Check out a book today!
https://www.tulsakids.com/ode-to-a-venus-flytrap/
