It’s not just the animals: the Lebanon fair offers a full range of music and mid-term entertainment









More than a dozen fairs in the Lebanon region had passed since its founding in 1957 and focused firmly on animal exhibits. It took until the early 1970s and the insights of board member Lorraine Royer for the agricultural event to add musical entertainment to its offering.

It’s a tradition that’s been going on for half a century, and one entertainment president, Dana Lape, is proud to continue.

“A fair is like America,” Lape says. “People who come to a fair are America. Some people like animals. Some people like rides. Some people like entertainment. Some people like food. And some people like weird stuff you know, stuff that you don’t usually see.

“But there is something for everyone. You can not be wrong.

And, for those who love music, he adds, the fair “is cheap enough for a night of entertainment. Music makes the fair more special.

This year’s fair runs from July 22-29 at the exhibition center in 80 Rocherty Road, Lebanon.

Admission is free from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., after which there is a $5 daily admission fee to enter the grounds. The cost of admission covers a myriad of offerings once you’re inside. (Children under 10 are admitted free all day, every day.)

Listen to music

Organizing entertainment for a week-long agricultural fair is not a quick job. “It doesn’t happen overnight,” Lape said. Planning is done by a nine-volunteer committee, led by Lape, co-chair Russell Wolfe, and their unofficial third co-chair, Tom Jones. (“He’s our guru,” Lape says. “He helps a lot.”)

Preparation for the fair began in early July, Lape notes.

The fair week this year presents approx. two dozen musical actshe said, along with other mid-term entertainment and special events such as the Queen of the Fairs Pageant and the Talent Show.

A big change for the beautiful queen this year is its location. For years, Lape says, the pageant has been held inside North Hall, where few members of the public can see it. This year, he says, it will be moved to the new pavilion at the fairgrounds, and he predicts a much larger crowd.

The coronation of the new queen and the announcement of the scholarship recipients are scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

Bands will be featured on the main stage every night, with performances beginning at 7 p.m. The main stage artists this year are the Pentagon on July 22, the Clockwork Band on July 23, the Uptown Band on July 24, the Josh Squared Band on July 25, Grant Bryan on July 26, Sapphire on July 27, the Jess Zimmerman Band on July 28 and Flamin Dick & the Hot Rods on July 29.

“We have the best bands in central Pennsylvania,” Lape boasts.

Some entertainment is local. Lape says four singers on the program this year Crystal Bomgardner, Addi Grace, Hope Wagner and Jess Zimmerman made their talent show debuts at previous fairs in Lebanon.

Addi Grace

Bomgardner, who was originally scheduled to perform on July 22, had to step down after being elected president of the Pennsylvania State FFA. These tasks, Lape explains, require him to be elsewhere that evening, so Hope Wagner and Wendy Horning take his place. Lape says he doesn’t know what role, if any, Bomgardner will be able to play at the fair this year.

“It’s an example, when you organize an event as big as the Lebanon Fair, of the kind of things that can happen,” says Lape.

A future generation of music stars could get their first chance on the Lebanese stage on Monday, July 24. The talent show begins at 6:30 p.m. in the pavilion.

Another local artist is Al Shade of Myerstown who, at 95, is “the oldest artist to ever perform at a Pennsylvania state fair,” Lape said. He was also the first performer to perform in Lebanon when music was added to the itinerary.

Learn more: Myerstown singer Al Shade is country, proud and still going strong at 95

Al Shade will perform again this year at the Lebanon Area Fair.

“That’s so cool,” Lape says.

Shade will perform with his daughter Debbie on Tuesday, July 25 from 3:30 p.m. in the pavilion.

Enjoy the attractions

Entertainment isn’t just about music, notes Lape. There are also plenty of midway attractions and amusements in addition to games and rides.

“There are so many new things this year,” says Lape. “Like the world’s largest bologna sandwich at Community Night. Even Community Night is going to be really big.

Community Night begins at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 in the North Hall and offers patrons the opportunity to learn about organizations and businesses in the Lebanon region. The highlight of the evening, from 5 to 7 p.m., is the world’s largest Lebanese bologna sandwich, hosted by Visit Lebanon Valley and local businesses.

Also, there is the ever-popular petting zoo. Last year, the Lebanon Fair had to do without a petting zoo, Lape says, because their regular contractor had a scheduling conflict and their replacement supplier had an accident en route. This year, he says, Eudora Farms “the nation’s No. 1 petting zoo,” he says, will be back with a variety of cute creatures.

Incredible Circus, which Lape said was last year’s biggest midway attraction, returns this year for more aerial and acrobatic stunts. Lape says the family troupe comes from a long line of circus performers and was brought back this year due to a large number of requests from fair patrons.

Lyrical Wallenda from Circus Incredible.

When a truck accident wiped out pig racing this year, the committee found that Captain Jim is Magic, an illusion show, took its place halfway.

Lape is especially happy to bring the Mobile dairy classroom, a presentation by Southwest Dairy Farmers, at this year’s fair. He discovered the national touring class at an international convention in Indianapolis last fall, but said the price of bringing them here was daunting.

“But they wanted to come to Pennsylvania so badly that they chose the Lebanon Fair and got themselves a sponsor to come here. It worked perfectly,” he says.

The class will offer demonstrations throughout the day throughout the week.

“You don’t think people would be entertained by milking cows, but it will be great, especially for the kids in town,” Lape says. “They will learn that chocolate milk does not come from a brown cow.”

The annual car show, which begins Saturday morning, July 22, raises funds for the fair’s six $1,000 scholarships and provides funds for the Special Olympics. The Pennsylvania National Guard new demo team will perform at the show at 6 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, July 27 and 29, on the track.

For this year’s full entertainment schedule, visit the fair’s website at lebanonareafair.com/events.

Give a hand

Lape has been active with the Lebanon region fair since the late 1960s, when his father ran a dog show. He started showing chickens in the 1970s.

In 1998, he joined the board of directors of the fair and immediately became involved in the animation committee, where he worked with Lorraine Royer to plan musical and intermediary activities. “I don’t remember when Russ and I took over,” Lape reflected.

Lape also chairs the poultry show. “I do a bit of everything,” he says. “That’s how we all are once you start helping, you have an idea and it’s like, OK, deal with it.”

For more information on volunteering at the fair, visit their website and find out how you can help by flipping burgers, answering the phone, giving directions, setting up, taking out the trash and more. More details about the fair are available on their House page.

Questions about this story? Suggestions for a future article on LebTown? Join our press room using this contact form and do our best to answer you. Want to see more of LebTown? Support local news. Cancel anytime. Already a member? Log in here Free news doesn’t come cheap. If you value the journalism LebTown provides to the community, then help us make it sustainable by becoming a local news champion. You can unlock additional coverage for the community by supporting our work with a single contributionor join as monthly Or annual member. You can cancel at any time.

Related