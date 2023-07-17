Entertainment
Bollywood roundup: Aamir Khan, Randeep Hooda, Rani Mukerji and many more…
Mumbai – Popular Bollywood star Aamir Khan who played tennis at state level before getting into movies and was even seen in action with Roger Federer in 2014 when the Swiss tennis player came to India for the international tennis premier league, spent Sunday at the All England Club for the 2023 Wimbledon final.
Aamir witnessed one of Wimbledon’s most intense clashes, where Carlos Alcaraz defeated seven-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in five sets.
Her children Ira, Junaid and Azad gave her company, and it was Ira who took to Instagram to post a selfie she took with them.
Several personalities were seen attending the event such as Sonam Kapoor, Mohanlal, Nick Jonas, Brad Pitt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Emma Watson among many others.
Randeep Hooda serves rations to flood affected people in Haryana
Mumbai – Actor Randeep Hooda who is known for movies like ‘Sarbjit’, ‘Jannat 2’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’ has been on the ground in flooded areas of Haryana to help people recover ration.
The actor was seen in a photo handing out rations to the people.
The photo was shared by Khalsa Aid in the Stories section of her Instagram account.
In the photo, Randeep can be seen wearing a saffron-coloured headgear as he distributes a bottle of cooking oil to a survivor while surrounded by the volunteer team.
Meanwhile, on the work side, the actor has recently finished filming his upcoming movie ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’.
The film, which is based on controversial political figure and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, also marks Randeep’s directorial debut.
The actor had informed about the film’s completion through his social media and also shared the misconceptions surrounding his diet while filming the project.
The actor wrote in the caption, “This is a wrap for #VeerSavarkar. I’ve been to death and back for this movie, but that’s a topic for another day. For now, a big thank you from the bottom of my heart to my crew, cast and crew, for rallying day and night behind me through thick and thin and making this happen (sic).
He further mentioned, “Finally now I can eat properly so I am looking forward to a delicious meal. By the way, there are a lot of misconceptions about what I ate and what I didn’t eat during this long period of filming and I will clear that up VERY SOON. Vande Mataram! #ShootWrap #Gratitude.
Rani on new directors: “They helped shape my career”
New Delhi– Over a career spanning two decades, actress Rani Mukerji has wowed audiences with her acting prowess. She credits her powerful performances to New Directors for shaping her career and giving her the love she received during her film journey.
Rani said, “If you look at the list of new directors I’ve collaborated with, you’ll see how they’ve helped shape my career, my craft and allowed me to get the love I’ve had all along. throughout my film career.
Rani thinks all the newcomers she has worked with throughout her Bollywood journey have one thing in common. They are always more eager to disrupt as they seek to make their mark on the industry the most with their first films.
“I’ve always been excited about new directors because I think they always want to disrupt more and I love disruption. That’s definitely why I’ve worked with so many new or rookie directors. and I consider myself lucky to have found them and exchanged creative energies with them,” she said.
She shared, “My collaboration with first-time directors started from the beginning of my career with Karan Johar on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH) which gave the country’s youth relevance at that time. It was amazing to collaborate creatively with him because he had such an amazing story to tell and how well he created KKHH.
Rani added, “I worked with Shaad Ali on his first film Saathiya and he too gave me a gem of a film that I am proud of in my filmography! Gopi Puthran is another outstanding director who directed the second installment of Mardaani! He created a fiercely independent and courageous woman on screen and I respect him for that because cinema can do a lot to represent women well!”
“From pillars like Pradeep Sarkar, who directed me in Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, to visionaries like Kamal Hassan monsieur with whom I collaborated for Hey Ram, or avant-garde minds like Siddharth Anand in Ta Ra Rum Pum or Raj Kumar Gupta in No One Killed Jessica or Reema Kagti in Talaash, the sensitive storytellers like Siddharth P. Malhotra in Hichki and Ashima Chibber in MCVN, working with all of these people has broadened my horizons as an actor,” he said. she stated.
Rani added, “Each of these films has shaped me into the actor I am today and I know that I gave my heart to these roles too! I am constantly looking for a challenge and new minds ask me, that’s why I love working with them. I love how subversive new minds can be. They feed me with an infectious energy that I thrive on set. I will always seek to unite with such talents in the years to come.
‘Merry Christmas’, ‘Yodha’ date shock upsets KJo: ‘Not the way to go’
Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar has slammed producers and studios for announcing a film’s release date, which has already been blocked by others “without the courtesy of a phone call”.
On Monday, Karan took to Threads and aired his thoughts. This comes after the announcement of the release date for Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film ‘Merry Christmas’, which is identical to her ‘Yodha’ production.
Following the announcement of the release date for ‘Merry Christmas’, which is December 15, Karan took to his Threads account and wrote, “To compete on a date without the courtesy of a phone call n “This is hopefully not the way to go for studios and producers. If we don’t stick together in these challenging and challenging theatrical days, there’s no point in calling us a brotherhood.”
It seems Karan cryptically referenced Sriram Raghavan and Ramesh Taurani, who co-produce Merry Christmas.
“Yodha” stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna, while “Merry Christmas” is a dark comedy thriller directed by Sriram Raghvan. (IANS)
|
Sources
2/ https://indianewengland.com/bollywood-roundup-aamir-khan-randeep-hooda-rani-mukerji-and-more/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood roundup: Aamir Khan, Randeep Hooda, Rani Mukerji and many more…
- Austin makes a profit on Big 12, college football recruiting track
- The revenge of gamay, drinkability is in fashion
- Google Photos builds user experience with Spanner
- Video of the big earthquake off the coast of Alaska – ABC News
- PM Modi’s visit to France: Shaping a multipolar world
- Millions of sensitive US military emails allegedly sent to Mali due to typo
- It’s not just the animals: the Lebanon fair offers a full range of music and mid-term entertainment
- Cricket News Today: Latest cricket news and live match updates
- John Lewis bolsters its third-party offering with 21 new fashion brands
- AFWERX to Discuss Future of Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Aircraft and Advanced Air Mobility at Oshkosh Airshow > Air Force Materiel Command > Article View
- Air Force to Showcase eVTOL Innovation Arm at EAA AirVenture