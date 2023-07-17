Entertainment
‘It’s About All The Actors’: DC ‘House of Cards’ Actor Ed Gero Explains Why the Screen Actors Guild is on Strike
DC actor Ed Gero, known for starring in Netflix’s “House of Cards” and AMC’s “Turn,” has joined the OMCP to explain why his Screen Actors Guild is on strike.
WTOP’s Jason Fraley Covers The SAG Strike With DC Actor Ed Gero (Part 1)
He is best known for his local theater roles as Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” at Ford’s Theater and Judge Antonin Scalia in “The Originalist” at Arena Stage. However, DC actor Ed Gero has also starred in popular TV shows ranging from Netflix’s “House of Cards” to AMC’s “Turn,” filmed locally in Maryland and Virginia, respectively.
Gero joined the OMCP to explain why his Screen Actors Guild just joined the Writers Guild of America in the first double strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers since 1960. About 11,500 writers went on strike in May and now 65,000 members of the actors’ union have joined them on strike starting last Thursday.
“My dad was the local UAW president for 25 years,” Gero told WTOP. “His rank and record actually gave me a connection when I was born, and I used that money to join AFTRA in 1977 and I’ve been a member of SAG since about 1980. I’ve done a few movies, ‘Die Hard 2, ‘Striking Distance’ I did ‘House of Cards’, I did ‘Turn’ and a lot of voice overs for the Discovery Channel I’ve been a cardholder for SAG and AFTRA since over 40 years.
He said it was a misconception that the SAG strike was about mega stars like Leonardo DiCaprio or Viola Davis.
“The first thing people need to know is that this isn’t about Hollywood actors, it’s about all actors,” Gero said. “In fact, the Washington area has the third-largest local [branch] outside of Hollywood and New York. It’s bigger than Chicago, so it’s middle class acting, not headlining. These are people like me who work day to day to earn enough money a year to get health care. We are looking for a fair wage for a day’s work.
Gero said 85% of actors’ union members don’t make enough money a year to pay for health insurance, let alone buy lavish mansions and fancy cars like studio executives and shareholders, who make millions of dollars a year and are now avidly trying to do even more by replacing living, breathing actors with artificial intelligence.
“I think it was [Disney C.E.O.] Bob Iger who said, “Here’s the producers’ offer for background artists and extras: we want to buy you out and use your image in perpetuity in the universe”, which means they own your image forever and can do with it what they want,” said Géro. “There was a really interesting post on Twitter the other day where someone asked AI: ‘Would AI work better for an executive in a studio or for an actor?'”
He also said the industry needed new rules to deal with the streaming revolution, which began a decade ago when “House of Cards” dropped all 13 episodes on Netflix in 2013. The timing of the strike is appropriate because tomorrow will mark 10 years since “House of Cards”. Cards” became the first streaming series to earn an Emmy Award nomination on July 18, 2013.
“They never figured out how to pay artists in terms of residuals,” Gero said. “If you watch Netflix, how do you know how many people hit it and how do you split that profit with the artists? For example with ‘Die Hard 2’, whenever it’s relicensed for Europe, HBO or a DVD release, at the end of each quarter I get a little check, I go to my mailbox and there has a check for $10 or $50. I made more money in residuals than in actual work.
How long will the strike last before the actors and producers reach an agreement?
“I think it continues until, say, November, when the first quarter financials come in. [from summer blockbusters] and it’s time for Thanksgiving and the big outing [Oscar] pictures,” Gero said. “[Actors] can’t do a red carpet now, that’s part of the strike, so the pressure is going to be on the producers to come to the table and do it.
WTOP’s Jason Fraley Covers The SAG Strike With DC Actor Ed Gero (Part 2)
Listen to our full conversation here.
