Entertainment
Cillian Murphy’s ‘Oppenheimer’ diet was like an almond a day, says costar Emily Blunt
The actor radically transformed his body while losing weight to play the creator of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, in the new Christopher Nolan film
Cillian Murphy has undergone a drastic physical transformation that included losing weight to play scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the creator of the atomic bomb, in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Oppenheimer.
To lose weight, he had to follow a very restrictive diet, costar Emily Blunt who plays his on-screen wife Kitty Oppenheimer said. "He had such a monumental business. And he could only eat one almond a day," she said.
“He was so emaciated.
Murphy opened up about his dramatic weight loss for the role during a recent interview with IndieWire.
In fact, he avoided giving details about how much weight he lost, saying: I don’t want it to be, Cillian lost x weight for the role.
"The volume of work he had and the level of detail that Christopher [Nolan] requests," Damon said. "There was always something for him to think about. There was something coming down from the pike that he needed"
Be early, Blunt is done for him.
Murphy admitted that during filming, I was running around with crazy energy; I passed a threshold where I no longer cared about food or anything. I was so into it, a state of hyper something. But it was good because the character was like that. He never ate.
Related: David Harbor has lost 80 pounds. for Season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’: ‘Don’t Think I’ll Ever Do That Again’
The weight loss was part of an effort to physically resemble the real Oppenheimer as possible, a man Murphy told IndieWire lived on cigarettes and pipes, he alternated between the two.
In an interview with the The New York Times, he said, “I love to play with my body, and Oppenheimer had a very distinct physique and figure, which I wanted to get right.”
“I had to lose quite a bit of weight, and we worked on the costume and the tailoring; he was very thin, almost emaciated,” he added. He had these really bright eyes and I wanted to give him that wide look, so we worked on his figure and his expressions a lot before we started.
His dedication to lead Oppenheimer which is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer often meant Murphy had to skip dinner parties with actors, Blunt recently said PEOPLE.
“The sheer volume of what he had to take on and take on is so monumental,” Blunt said.
“Of course he didn’t want to come to dinner with us.” Damon told PEOPLE, saying, “He couldn’t. His brain was just too full.”
Related: Rebel Wilson Says ‘Pitch Perfect’ Contract Didn’t Help Her Lose Weight: ‘I Wanted to Be Healthier’
You know when you have those big roles, that responsibility, Murphy added to PEOPLE, you feel like it’s kind of overwhelming.”
Oppenheimer hits theaters this Friday.
