The park prepares for Fling at the Springs





SWEET SPRINGS RESORT PARK (WVDN) What a beautiful spring at the park. Lots of work done, rooms cleared for demolition, more landscaping, more repairs to various buildings, new backing cards, publicity flyers ordered, activity items purchased (irons horse, corn hole, official tug of war rope and some children’s play equipment) to help improve the park for picnics and during events. The new road sign was designed, built and hung, got new tables for the hotel porch for picnic guests and visitors, and much more. Organizers are working to improve the outdoor park for visitors and travelers while working on the hotel and other buildings. Keep in mind Lewis House Bed & Breakfast is open for business. Rent 1 bedroom or an entire house. Ideal for reunions, weddings, family visits and special events. From July 21-23, the annual 2-day Fling at the Springs Music Festival will be held at Sweet Springs Park (located between Union West Virginia and Covington Virginia on Route 3 and Route 311. GPS is: 1 Jefferson Lane , Sweet Springs W .Virginia.). There will be 2 days of music, food, fun and games. There will be: tug of war horseshoes Corn Hole & children’s games both days. The Union Fire Department will be present. A chainsaw competition (bring your own saw, you must use all safety equipment like goggles, gloves, knee pads, etc. to compete) Saturday Woodcutting competition (bring your own ax and all safety equipment to compete) Saturday Prizes for 1st and 2nd place Ribbons for 3rd and 4th place. Do you have an old car or tractor? A muscle car? Motorbike? Bring it to the Fling. The first 20 vehicles or tractors to arrive receive a Ribbon (to those who will be there both days). Rustic camping available tent or motorhome. no hookups but lots of water $10.00 per night Friday and Saturday night Floating entrance. Come Friday and pay for Friday and Saturday. $30.00 per car Just Friday or Saturday night (1 night) $20.00 per CARLOAD Bring a chair or blanket. you can bring food and drinks Legal drinks are allowed but must be drunk from a dark glass. We encourage anyone drinking to have a designated driver OR camp on the grounds for the night(s). Designated drivers receive free drinks (ONLY the designated driver wristband will be provided when parking). We need volunteers to help us with parking and events. The first 5 couples/people who agree to volunteer for both days get free entry to Fling. You will still hear the music and the events will be over by early evening, 5 p.m. Volunteers can also participate in events. Are you a food vendor? Arts and crafts seller? Sell ​​art? Got some great garage sale items? Come and settle in at the Fling! All welcome (food vendors must have a Monroe County Health Department license. Contact the Monroe County Health Department at 304-772-3064 and tell them you need your license food by Thursday, July 20. Aaron Withrow, Monroe County Sanitarian, has graciously agreed to give permits at this late date. Must also have a food handler license. Free food handler course at Union WV Library Thursday, July 20 at 1 p.m. Call 304-772-4067 to reserve a spot. Arrive 15 minutes early for paperwork. You can get your license and food handlers the same day. FRIDAY July 21 4:00 p.m. until when SATURDAY July 22 Noon each time SUNDAY July 23. 9:30 a.m. Gospel music and 20-minute outdoor non-denominational religious service.

