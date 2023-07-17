Priya Ahuja Rajda in Bollywood Style Ganpati Music Video





Priya Ahuja Rajda And Jennifer Mistry are known for their popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Jennifer and Priya are working together for the first time in 15 years on something other than Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. And the icing on the cake is the fame of Bigg Boss 13 The best Chabra who will return after a very long time. Photo courtesy of Priya Ahuja Rajda Team During a media interaction, Priya and Jennifer shared their experiences on their song and also talked about the fun they had on set. Priya said, “Actually the best part is ki jenni aur meri vanity agalbagal me hai jiske darwaje humne as always beach me se khule rakhe hai jaise 14 saal se hum hamesha baithe aaye hai, hame bas aisa lag raha hai ki hum ek chote se break baad mile hai, hum ek dusre ko taiyar karne me kar rahe the way hum Tarak me Karte the, The prepared host for feasts”. Also, talking about the experience, Jennifer said, “It’s a beautiful song about Ganpati and we are very lucky to make a comeback with a song that has ganpati ji. Unse hum shuruaaat kar rahe hai, humari personal life ki bhi travel we tarikese saath me aisi ho rahi hai first time aur ganpati ke song se shuruaaat kar rahe hai isliye accha ki sundar gana hai, usme hum dono to kar rahe hai, saath me Paras chabbra hai of course it will rock I was so excited, Mein aur Priya is spinning with me and that too for something very different and similar at the same time, because we have shot something similar like this on our show in the past” On a parting note she said “Khub jamegi jab mil baithenge diwane teen (laughs)”. According to our sources, the song’s USP is that it also highlights the battles the three actors are fighting on their respective personal or professional fronts. There is a particular sequence where you can see Paras in a very frustrating mode, which highlights his life after his breakup with Mahira or there are sequences in which Jennifer and Priya can be seen supporting each other, which highlights highlight the troubles they have suffered. by post, Jennifer left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Please follow and like us: Like that: As Loading… Other popular stories Passionate about Indian TV, Movies and Music, spreading the love of Indian entertainment all over the world!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://urbanasian.com/entertainment/indian-tv-news/2023/07/priya-ahuja-rajda-jennifer-mistry-and-paras-chabbra-collaborate-for-bollywood-style-ganpati-music-video/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos