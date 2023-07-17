Strike in Hollywood: Here’s what actors, writers and studios expect from fans





Comment this story Comment While the actors and writers from all over the country are striking, audiences wonder how their entertainment consumption affects the strike. Amid high-profile early films, such as the highly anticipated Barbie and Oppenheimer, fans are asking on social media whether buying movie tickets or airing new seasons of TV shows raises barriers to a new union contract. THURSDAY, the Screen Actors Guild American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has joined the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in an abrupt shutdown of Hollywood productions, their first double strike since 1960. On the other side of the work stoppage, the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) said a strike is certainly not the outcome we were hoping for. The studio rep blamed unions for what he predicted would be financial hardship ahead for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry. Shortly after the SAG-AFTRA strike was announced, actors, writers, production crews and allied labor organizations took to the streets to press their demands and raise the profile of what they see as shortcomings exacerbated by a culture of underpayment and marginalization of writers and actors. How do the strikers encourage the public to get involved? SAG-AFTRA and WGA members took to social media to spread information about the strike, detailing how viewers can support entertainment workers’ demands for a higher minimum wage, improved safety and more residuals. streaming. Among their recommendations to help strike efforts are sharing, liking and commenting on posts regarding the recently expired SAG-AFTRA contract, as the cast are workers like everyone else. There are a lot of misconceptions that our union is about stars and celebrities, said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, national executive director and chief negotiator for SAG-AFTRA. Most of the guilds’ 160,000 members, he said, are actors trying to make a living, pay their bills, pay their rent. Actors and writers are encouraging fans to join the picket line in their area to increase the visibility of the strike. They say people can bring signs, water and snacks to picketers. Union-allied organizations such as the Directors Guild of AmericaTHE International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States supported the strike effort in person and online, joining a broader coalition of unions fighting against workplace abuse. Crabtree-Ireland said strike supporters could help the effort by amplifying union demands with social media posts and donations to fundraisers for SAG-AFTRA members. Boycotting projects carried out by the AMPTP is not the priority, he added. Were not calling at that time for a boycott of anyone. Our goal is to stop production. But that doesn’t mean it won’t be something we do in the future, he said. Neither WGA nor SAG have called for streamer boycotts. So these are not union directives, but you do it. But you can donate to the entertainment fund. Or water at the pickets, it’s very hot outside. Or food. https://t.co/eL1etvdE1W – Captain Caroline WGA on Strike Renard (@carolinerenard_) July 16, 2023 How can entertainment workers receive financial support during the strike? Several organizations have pledged to support SAG-AFTRA and WGA members. Some of the most important funds are the SAG-AFTRA Community Entertainment Fund and unaffiliated crowdfunding fundraisers like the Labor Solidarity Coalition Fund, The Writers’ Grocery And the snack list. Fundraisers say they providing resources that include mental health support, health insurance, counseling, career resources, budgeting advice, and grocery shopping assistance. What is AMPTP’s response? After SAG-AFTRA announced its intention to strike, Aligning with the ongoing WGA walkout, the AMPTP released a statement detailing its disappointment with the organization’s decision to pull out of negotiations. AMPTP member companies have entered into negotiations with SAG-AFTRA in an effort to forge a mutually beneficial new contract, the AMPTP wrote in a statement after the strike was announced. A strike is certainly not the outcome we were hoping for because studios cannot function without the artists who bring our TV shows and movies to life. The Union has unfortunately chosen a path which will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry. Although the AMPTP has indicated that its New contract boosts benefits for SAG members, stars including Matt Damon, Quinta Brunson, Meryl Streep, Lena Waithe and Julia Louis-Dreyfus say strike is crucial step towards fairness for less well-off workers industry paid. The AMPTP said it offers salary and residual increases, improved pension plans and health care benefits, audition protections, and a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses. According to Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA and WGA members are concerned that the AI ​​provisions will put more people out of work. One aspect of the proposal offered background artists the opportunity to work for a day, be digitized by the production company, and have their image used in any future projects. Members noted that the proposal offered no additional consent or compensation for the use of AI replicas. If that’s their idea of ​​history, I think they have a real problem, Crabtree-Ireland said. Our goal remains to reach mutually beneficial agreements that will allow our industry to get back to work and continue to provide entertainment to fans around the world, said Scott Rowe, spokesperson for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. . Offer this item gift item

