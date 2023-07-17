Kevin Spacey was like family to the late star – Deadline





Kevin Spacey was ‘like another son’ until the end Glengarry Glen Ross co-star Jack Lemmon, a court heard today at the american beauty actor’s sex offenses trial in the UK. During a series of 10 character references for the defense, Spacey got emotional when reacting to Chris Lemmon’s words and Accommodation And Dead Poets Society starring Robert Sean Leonard. Lemmon, a stage actor who last year played his father in Blondsaid his father treated Spacey like family and “became like a brother to me”. Spacey and Jack Lemmon appeared together in Glengarry Glen RossDavid Mamet’s 1992 adaptation of his play of the same name about a group of failing real estate agents who are told that only the top two salespeople will keep their jobs. Leonard said Spacey was “positive, supportive and respectful” and added that he had never seen anyone run a business better than the american beauty actor, probably in reference to the Card castle of the star as artistic director of the Old Vic Theater in London between 2004 and 2015. Spacey was seen reaching for tissues and dabbing his eyes in response to Leonard’s testimony, which came the same day Elton John and David Furnish appeared via video link by the defense to confirm the actor had attended a party they had organized in the early 2000s and attempt to corroborate other events. Spacey, in court under his real name Kevin Spacey Fowler, is on trial on 12 counts of sex crimes, including one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. He denies all the charges. Spacey’s defense began last week and the Oscar winner took the stand for two days, during which he called the prosecution’s case ‘weak’ and variously accused the four plaintiffs to lie and exaggerate their claims, stating that a plaintiff had done so. for “money, money and then money”. In the previous week, Spacey was accused by plaintiffs of drugging one before performing a sexual act on them and grabbing another’s crotch “like a cobra”. He was branded a ‘sex bully’ by the prosecution when proceedings began last month. In January, Spacey pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of inducing a person to engage in sexual activity without their consent. The two-time Oscar winner also denied four other counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without their consent. He was released on unconditional bail before the start of the trial. The trial continues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2023/07/kevin-spacey-trial-jack-lemmon-son-american-beauty-star-breaks-down-1235439600/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos