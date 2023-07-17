Hollywood’s Cruel Strategy – The Atlantic

The Hollywood machine, from scriptwriting to filming and producing, to late-night talk show, has officially come to a standstill.

THURSDAY, the actors went on strike. The 160,000 members from SAG-AFTRA, run by the sitcom’s intrepid nanny Fran Drescher, has ceased work after talks with studios broke down. They join the ranks of the Writers Guild of America, whose members (myself included) have been on strike since May.

Our two unions have not gone on strike together since 1960. Screenwriters’ pickets on filming locations had already stopped about 80% of productions. Now, SAG strike rules state that actors can’t just shoot or do voice-over work for productions; nor can they attend red carpets or promote Motion Picture Association projects, which was already a challenge, given that the writers’ strike had ended the late-night talk shows that were so staple of the film circuit. press.

Much like screenwriters, actors are looking for an increase in their residual compensation, akin to royalties on a reliable income that has all but disappeared in the pivot to streaming. Actors are also seeking protections against artificial intelligence using their voice and image.

Xochitl Gonzalez: It all starts with us

Disney CEO Bob Iger called those expectations unrealistic. He accused the strikers of adding to a set of challenges that this company is already facing which are frankly very disruptive and dangerous.

It was kinda rich, days after a studio exec said Deadline that their strategy was to let things drag on until union members started losing their apartments and losing their homes.

Expulsion is a pretty cruel collective bargaining strategy.

Hollywood CEO are suffering. Not primarily because of labor disputes or industry disruptions or public relations issues, but because of a vincible ignorance, which seems to be endemic to C-suites in all industries. Under pressure to deliver on Wall Street, too many CEOs have lost their own movie plot. They don’t run businesses to profitably deliver a good product, like a book or a cup of coffee or, in this case, a movie or TV show. They run businesses to generate good profits. The quality of their product no longer matters.

If you doubt that, consider that when the Emmy nominations were announced last week, the lion’s share went to HBO Max, a high-profile platform that has ceased to exist under this name, because Warner Bros. Discovery has taken the legacy brand’s streaming arm and folded it into a messy app filled with low-budget reality programming. We are upside down.

Writers and actors have been caught up in the pivot of streaming, whose crazy logic has disrupted long-standing work practicesslowly began to replace human instinct with artificial intelligenceand obliterated workers’ income streams.

Actor Mark Proksch, for example, made more money with the residue from a season of appearances on Office, under the old system, which he only starred in five seasons in What we do in the shadowsunder the new system.

Now, just as Hollywood workers are arguing that we need to adjust our compensation models to fit the age of streaming, studios are telling us that we can’t be paid fairly because the streaming model is broken. And were told that by the very executives of the studio, many of them multimillionaireswho broke it.

This is another aspect of the C-suite’s ignorance: Bonkers executive compensation has completely detached executives from the lives of the people they employ. The fact that David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. and Discovery, earned $247 million in 2021 makes it very hard to swallow its refusal to budge on issues that cost middle-class players thousands of dollars a year in lost revenue.

You can argue all you want about whether anyone should ever earn that much, but these are executives who made disastrous business decisions.

The pivot to streaming was hugely profitable during the brief time everyone was stuck at home during a pandemic. People couldn’t spend money on concerts, eating out, or traveling, so they felt comfortable spending an abnormal amount on streaming services.

Hollywood CEOs saw the success of Netflix and rushed to copy a model unsure if it was sustainable, one that relied on the constant production of new (and expensive) entertainment content created by syndicated talent. They were wrong about the company, but they were even more wrong about assuming the workforce would comply. The actors and scriptwriters didn’t make that pivot; why should they pay the price?

Read: Why you should pay attention to the Hollywood writers’ strike

If the pivot to streaming was such a mistake that these companies really face a tough case to defend, given the size of these executive compensation programs, we will have to suffer too. But if we suffer during lean times, we must also share the benefits during good times. That’s what the negotiations are about. The only way leaders can get things back on track is to get back to must-have programming, and they can’t do that without us.

In the absence of good screenwriters, Hollywood executives borrowed their lines from Marie Antoinette. But the revolutionaries are already outside, dismantling the palace. In London, the cast of Oppenheimer got out of the film’s premiere. Press tours for Barbie have been arrested ; even social media accounts loaded with pink stars went dark. The Emmys will probably be postponed. Comic-Con will be without actors or writers. I desperately hope studios realize sooner rather than later that even if it hurts shareholders for a while, good entertainment, in the long run, is still good business.