Entertainment
Barry Diller Says Hollywood Hitting Streamers Like Netflix Could Crash The Entire Industry
A billionaire entertainment titan says the industry has until the end of the summer to reach an agreement on the strike or risk the sector implosing.
Barry Diller is the chairman of IAC, parent company of major media brands like People, Daily Beast and Investopedia, who believes senior executives and talent may have to take a pay cut in order to end the confrontation .
Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) who are said to have about 6,000 members have refused to work since May 2. They were followed by the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, known as SAG-AFTRA, July 13.
The last time Hollywood’s largest union SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 film and television actors, joined the WGA was in 1960 when movies were shown on television.
The current strikes were born from base salary increase requests as well as writers and actors demanding a bigger chunk of revenue from shows and movies that appear on streaming services.
The group also fears that artificial intelligence will one day make their jobs obsolete, a point that Diller says has been overstated to death.
Delays and salary reductions
The actors agreed to step down after unsuccessful negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents companies like the Walt Disney Company and Netflix.
And neither side trusts their opposition, Diller said CBS face the nationwhich can lead to a delay that the sector cannot afford.
The man reportedly worth $4.2 billion said he feared the strike would carry over into Christmas and New Years, when the public would not have new content to watch and would therefore cancel their subscriptions.
By the time the union deals are done, Diller fears the streaming giants’ revenues will be so low they can’t afford to film new shows or movies.
I think there should be a settlement deadline, Diller told host Margaret Brennan. The truth is that it is a huge business both domestically and for global export. And it looks like I’m crying to the heavens, but these conditions are going to potentially produce an absolute collapse of an entire industry.
Diller, who is also chairman and chief executive of Expedia Travel Group, added that everyone at the top on both sides of the table is likely overpaid.
As a good faith measure, top paid executives and actors should take a 25% pay cut to try to narrow the difference between those who are well paid and those who are not, he said. declared.
Actress Kimiko Glennfamous for Orange is the new black And Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse recently proved his point on TikTok.
A video shows a raft on Glenn’s screen appearances and his royalties from each episode. Oh my god I’m about to be so rich! she jokes as she scrolls through the list, before reaching the total amount of winnings: $27.30.
Cents per stream is also an issue facing the music industry, with Snoop Dogg saying the model isn’t working for artists. The rapper added: Some of these artists have millions and millions of streams and they don’t have millions of dollars in their pocket.
Similarly, writers say their salary have declined significantly over the past decade and are therefore asking for a 5% increase in base salary plus an additional sum if the show becomes a success on a streaming platform. They also want a commitment of at least six writers per show and a 13-week run.
