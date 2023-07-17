Original Ahsoka Actor Says You Should Watch Star Wars Animated Shows For ‘Crucial Story’





Ashley Eckstein, original voice actor for Ahsoka, thinks you should watch The Clone Wars and Rebels before the Disney Plus live-action show arrives. “In fact, I recommend to anyone who is excited for the next Ahsoka series, I highly recommend that you take the time to watch Clone Wars, and watch Star Wars Rebels, and even Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi,” said Eckstein said. CinemaBlend. “Because if you don’t, you’re going to miss a crucial, crucial backstory that you really need to know to fully enjoy the Ahsoka series, which is so exciting.” Ahsoka was featured in the feature film, the animated film Clone Wars, and went on to appear as a main character in the television show of the same name. She reappeared as a key character in Rebels – and three of Tales of the Jedi’s six episodes are about her life. “We’re going to have so many new and amazing stories, but without that backstory and a full understanding of who Ahsoka is and even who the other characters are, you won’t have as rich or deep understanding and appreciation of this. what’s going to happen in the show without the backstory, so I’m very grateful that Clone Wars and Rebels and Tales the Jedi are on Disney Plus,” Eckstein added. “Every chance I get, I tell fans, “Go ahead and watch it and drink it before you watch the Ahsoka series. It really matters.” Given that Ahsoka is only a few weeks away, however, arriving on August 23, you might be pleased to know that character designer Dave Filoni has some different advice. “We never want to create a situation where you feel like you’ve seen these things, because then you miss something,” he said. IGN. “I don’t know how fans feel, but do you have to have seen The Clone Wars to understand Ahsoka? No, you don’t need to have seen that. “Does it help, will you know more and understand more? Sure,” he continued. “But it’s not – if you haven’t checked it out, but you can, thanks to Disney Plus, it’s right there. We picked up A New Hope in Episode 4, didn’t we So Star Wars, for us, we came in. So there’s kind of a story in Star Wars that’s just diving right into the story So I’m really diving into the story with Ahsoka, but I know some more because of The Mandalorian’s work. If you’re in the mood to get caught up in Ahsoka Tano, we’ve got you covered – check out our guide on how to watch The Clone Wars for a deep dive, or for an easy watchlist, check out our roundup of what to watch before Ahsoka. Today’s best Disney+ deals

