Netflix’s stock has surged and Hollywood’s shutdown won’t stop it

Shares of Netflix Inc. have jumped nearly 40% in the past six months and the future looks just as bright, with strikes by actors and writers halting content production in Hollywood, which could help Netflix even more in the second half. .

The video streaming giant's rise, which has coincided with a better-than-expected reaction to its ad-supported service that now has 5 million subscribers and its continued crackdown on shared accounts, is set to get another blow on Wednesday when Netflix

announces fiscal second quarter results.

[Netflixs] paid sharing associated with ad level deployment should drive [long-term revenue] on the rise, and the launch of paid sharing in [the second quarter of 2023] as well as the progressing level of announcement should help boost membership [and revenue] become thin [the second half of 2023]Cowen analyst John Blackledge wrote in a note last week, in which he maintained an outperform rating and $500 price target for the stock.

Still, buy-side expectations for second-quarter subscriber additions are almost certainly higher than sell-side expectations, at around 4-5 million, Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney said in a note. last week. He predicts Netflix’s fundamentals will improve significantly in the second half of 2023.

What to expect

Earnings:Analysts polled by FactSet on average expect Netflix to report second-quarter earnings of $2.85 per share, up from $3.20 per share a year ago. At the end of March, analysts had predicted $3.05 per share.

Contributors to Estimize, a crowdsourcing platform that collects estimates from Wall Street analysts as well as buy-side analysts, fund managers, business executives, academics and others, predict earnings of $2.85 per share on average.

Income:Analysts on average expect Netflix to post revenue of $8.28 billion in the second quarter, up from $7.97 billion a year ago. Estimate contributors expect $8.28 billion on average.

Shares of Netflix have soared 53% this year. The S&P 500

is up 18% so far in 2023.

What analysts say

Evercores Mahaney posted another note on Netflix on Monday, recounting his takeaways from a meeting with company management in May. His findings: Netflix’s 5 million subscribers to its ad-supported services portends a long streak to hit $3 billion in ad sales, or about 10% of total revenue by 2025.

More importantly, Mahaney expects Netflix to avoid the material impact of the writers’ and actors’ strikes currently rocking Hollywood. Netflix executives are confident their current content pipeline should help continue for at least the start of 24 years, Mahaney wrote.

Netflix is ​​winning the streaming wars as traditional studios have stopped ramping up spending in a fight to achieve profitability while [Netflix] has been profitable for years and is free cash flow positive, Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould said in a note Monday.

In addition, the strike of American writers and actors should reinforce [Netflixs] competitive advantage given its level of unreleased content and global production capabilities, Gould said, alluding to streaming rivals Walt Disney Co.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.

and Comcast Corp.

Netflix is ​​not immune to the Hollywood strike after the start of the year, Jon Christian, executive vice president of digital supply chain at media technology consultancy Qvest US, said in an interview. Going forward, Netflix is ​​expected to focus more on theatrical releases of franchise movies and live sports events. They connect people more to athletes and teams in Formula 1, golf and tennis through documentaries, especially as regional sports networks fade away.