pinterest AUSTIN Jackpot fever may be the only thing hotter than the Texas summer heat, as the grand prize of theMonday July 17 Powerballdesignstands at aannuity estimated at $900 million The game’s biggest jackpot in 2023 is the seventh-biggest jackpot in US lottery history and the third-biggest in Powerball history. Tonights drawing offers an estimated cash value of $465.1 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Powerball draw, the grand prize for the draw on Wednesday July 19 will be an estimated $1 billion in annuity. “A new week begins with great excitement for Texas Lotteryplayers, as they have the chance to play for one of the biggest jackpots in Powerball history, said Gary Grief, Executive Director of the Texas Lottery. “As the Powerball and Mega Millions games simultaneously deliver some of the biggest jackpots in each game’s respective history, we continue to see strong sales for these games, which will ultimately benefit public education in Texas. We realize that Playing for huge jackpots like the ones we’re seeing now can be very exciting, so we want to remind our players to gamble responsibly – it only takes one ticket to win. Tonight’s drawing will be 38ein the current Powerball jackpot race all along with an estimated $20 million annuity for the April 22 draw. This is the biggest Powerball jackpot to be won since the estimated $2.04 billion world record jackpot draw on November 7, 2022. The winning ticket was sold in California. Since joining the Powerball game in 2010, Texas has had two Powerball grand prize winners, the most recent of which was in February 2015 when TL Management Trust Austin Trustee Andrew Weber claimed a share of the grand prize. of $564.1 million with two other winners. So far in 2023, 12 second-tier Powerball prizes of $1 million or more have been won by the Texas Lotteryplayers, including five during the current jackpot race. For theDraw on Saturday July 15,two second-tier winning tickets worth $1 million each were sold to Katy and Frisco. Before that, aA Houston resident has claimed a second-tier prize of $2 millionfor the June 14 draw, aA Missouri City resident has claimed a $1 million prizefor the May 27 draw and aA Converse resident claimed a second tier prize of $2 millionfor the May 15 draw. Powerball grand prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the grand prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing Power Play for an extra $1 per play, players can multiply their non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) prize is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other prizes other than Grand Prizes will be multiplied by the selected Power Play number. *The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for draws in which the originally announced grand prize amount is $150 million or less. Draws air every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. Texas Lottery players can purchase Powerball tickets at over 20,000 Texas Lottery retailers across the state. Ticket sales for the next Powerball draw will end at 9:00 p.m. CT on Monday, July 17. The retailer who sells a jackpot-winning Powerball ticket is eligible to receive up to $1 million in retailer bonuses.

