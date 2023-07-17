SAG cast strike news: Kevin Bacon joins the picket as studio horror stories go viral





No Deal, No Peace: Actors stage New York protest Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email Kevin Bacon is the latest A-list star to join the picket lines in support of SAG-AFTRA’s strike against Hollywood production houses. Actors’ union negotiators have unanimously recommended a strike after talks with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) broke down last week. Additionally, the Writers Guild of America has been on strike since early May. Both groups are demanding increases in base pay and residuals in the age of streaming TV, as well as assurances that their work will not be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI). Fran Drescher, former star of The nanny and the president of SAG, said the studios’ responses to the actors’ concerns had been insulting and disrespectful. In light of the historic double strike, several actors and writers, including Matilda Child star and rom-com staple John Cusack has shared personal horror stories of Hollywood studio greed. Meanwhile, Disney CEO Bob Iger condemned the strike threat as highly disruptive at the worst time and called the expectations of writers and cast unrealistic. Key points Show last update



1689633011 Will the actors’ strike affect Broadway? While the total membership includes more than 160,000 people, only the 65,000 performers in television and film productions are currently taking part in the strike. (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) The Screen Actors Guild has announced industrial action to coincide with the writers’ strike Inga ParkelJuly 17, 2023 11:30 p.m. 1689631211 Ronald Reagan led the actors in Hollywood’s first double strike 63 years ago While the ongoing double strike, which effectively shut down Hollywood, is a historic event, it is not the first of its kind. In 1960, the industry experienced its first joint walkout between the Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and the Screenwriters Union (Writers Guild of America). The strike was led by Ronald Reagan, who was then president of the SAG, years before his US presidency. The WGA first went on strike, beginning on January 16, 1960, before SAG-AFTRA began its own strike on March 7, 1960. While the latter ended the picketing on April 18, 1960, the first strike lasted until June 12, 1960. Inga ParkelJuly 17, 2023 11:00 p.m. 1689629411 The premiere of Haunted Mansion continues… without stars The world premiere of Disney films on Saturday July 15, starring Tiffany Haddish and Jamie Lee Curtis, is the first major Hollywood event to take place without the presence of actors. I feel very ambivalent about it, but at the same time, I’m so proud of this cast and I’m so proud of Katie Dippold who wrote the script, and a big part of the reason I did this was to honor his words and honor their work, says director Justin Simien The Hollywood Reporter on the carpet. If they can’t be there to talk about it, I felt like I had to be here to talk about it. It’s sad that they’re not there, at the same time, I totally support why they’re not there. And I’m happy to be the one ringing the bell for them. Inga ParkelJuly 17, 2023 10:30 p.m. 1689627656 Kevin Bacon Joins Working Class Actors Protesting Hollywood Studios Kevin Bacon (R) and SAG-AFTRA members and supporters protest as the SAG-AFTRA Actors Union strike continues outside Paramount Studios at 1515 Broadway on July 17, 2023 in New York City. (Getty Images) I think AI is a huge problem, said A-lister from the SAG-AFTRA picket line in New York Inga ParkelJuly 17, 2023 10:00 p.m. 1689626756 Mandy Moore shares photos from the front lines of the strike Mandy Moore has joined her fellow SAG-AFTRA and WGA members in demanding a fair contract. Inga ParkelJuly 17, 2023 9:45 p.m. 1689625809 Child star Matilda and John Cusack share horror stories of Hollywood studios’ greed to support SAG strike In light of the historic decision by the Screen Actors Guild American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) to join its other union, the Writers Guild of America (WGA), in striking against studios and streamers, actors and the writers have shared horror stories that highlight the very corporate greed the combined unions are battling against. Mara Wilson and John Cusack (Getty Images) The Actors Union and the Writers Union have united in the fight for fair wages and higher streaming residuals Inga ParkelJuly 17, 2023 9:30 p.m. 1689623109 Kevin Bacon joins New York Picketers in fight for base salaries On Monday, July 17, actor Kevin Bacon joined picket lines in New York to protest against streamers and studios. Talk to PA Entertainment who he fights for Free from all ties star, 65, pointed out that AI was a huge problem and added that all of those things, including base pay, are things that I can personally negotiate, but I’m here for the working class, the class average being part of our union, which needs basic provisions in their basic contract. Inga ParkelJuly 17, 2023 8:45 p.m. 1689622211 Devon Sawa claims he wasn’t paid a dime for Final Destination 5 cameo in deleted tweet Devon Sawa joined the throng of actors sharing industry horror stories amid the SAG-AFTRA labor strike, which has crippled Hollywood. Final destination Star Sawa, 44, reportedly took to Twitter on Friday July 14 to claim he was never paid for his cameo in Final destination 5 (2011). Sawas’ character Alex Browning tops the 2000 original Final destination The film briefly makes an appearance in the franchise’s fifth installment using footage from the first film. (Getty Images) The Final Destination manager also claimed he wasn’t told he was in the film despite being invited to the premiere. Inga ParkelJuly 17, 2023 8:30 p.m. 1689620411 Who was on the picket line? Among the stars seen holding banners are Thelma and Louise actor Susan Sarandon and comedy star and creator Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso. Allison Janney, Timothy Olyphant, Josh Gad, Ben Schwartz, Sean Astin, Charlie Barnett, Joey King, Chloe Fineman, Ginnifer Goodwin, Patton Oswalt, Marg Helgenberger, Jake McDorman, Constance Zimmer and Michelle Hurd were also all spotted showing solidarity in LA and New York. Parks and recreation co-creator Mike Schur said Deadline: Now a thousand very attractive people have shown up and joined the lines, that’s a huge amount of wind in our sails. Inga ParkelJuly 17, 2023 8:00 p.m. 1689618611 Margot Robbie Says She’s Absolutely Ready to Join the Actors’ Strike Margot Robbie says she’s “absolutely” ready to join the actors’ strike Inga ParkelJuly 17, 2023 7:30 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/sag-aftra-actors-strike-2023-latest-b2376390.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos