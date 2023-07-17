Entertainment
Hollywood hits theaters hard as Netflix remains top performer: Moody’s
Hollywood’s twin strikes will hit movie chains the hardest while streaming companies like Netflix (NFLX) are best positioned in the event of an extended work stoppage, according to a new report from Moody’s released on Monday.
SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents around 160,000 actors, advertisers, recording artists and other media professionals around the world, joined writers on the picket lines early Friday after the guild failed to negotiate a agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiates on behalf of studios such as Disney (DIS), Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and NBCUniversal (CMCSA).
The stakes couldn’t be higher, warned Moody’s, predicting “a relatively long strike” that would hit movie companies such as AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Cineworld (CINE.L) first, followed by movie companies. diverse media moving to streaming in a secular context. decline of linear television.
“If there is a prolonged strike, movie theater operators are most at risk with their almost total reliance on new product,” Moody’s said. “Theatre exhibitors are already strained by the damage wrought by the COVID pandemic, such as the ensuing lighter release schedules and shortened distribution windows. They also have balance sheets and ratings of mostly weaker credit.”
Those in the safe zone? Moody’s said Netflix, Comcast, Fox (FOXA) and Sony Group (SONY), along with new entrants like Apple and Amazon, are best positioned, explaining, “Major studios, network owners and broadcasters who are well-diversified by business, content genre (news and sports) or by geography and library production, and which have relatively strong balance sheets are least at risk.”
Michael Pachter, managing director of equity research at Wedbush, echoed Moody’s points in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live on Friday, highlighting Netflix’s ability to pivot amid strikes.
“Netflix would like this to last another five years,” he joked, adding that the studio “won’t be the first” to give in to the demands given its strong overseas presence, wide range of content and its profitable balance sheet. Broadcasters and movie studios, on the other hand, have “big, big problems,” he said.
The media and entertainment industry today is radically reshaped by the impact of streaming services. Streaming shows often have fewer episodes and generate less residual income than traditional network television, which often means less money in the pockets of actors and writers.
At the same time, the majority of studios are no longer just “pure play” production houses. Instead, they have their own streaming divisions, which has brought a new set of challenges as direct-to-consumer losses mount.
“Production in the United States has come to a halt at a time when the industry is under pressure to ameliorate the secular decline of linear television and show that it can exploit streaming platforms profitably to mitigate linear decline,” said said Moody’s. “Two striking unions highlight the tensions on both sides of the bargaining table. It’s not just revenue sharing at stake, but how compensation has evolved in the streaming ecosystem.”
SAG-AFTRA is fighting for more protections surrounding the role of artificial intelligence in media and entertainment, in addition to higher streaming residuals as more movies and TV shows go straight to streaming . These claims are similar to those posed by the Writers Guild.
It’s the first time SAG-AFTRA has gone on strike in more than four decades and the first time since 1960 that actors and writers have gone on strike simultaneously. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike is currently in its third month with no end in sight.
Moody’s estimated the newly ratified Directors Guild of America (DGA) contract, which included wage and benefit gains, a 76% increase in foreign streaming residuals (a type of royalty payment), and a ” groundbreaking deal” confirming that AI is not a person, coupled with potential new WGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts, will ultimately cost media companies an additional $450-600 million per year.
Overall, Moody’s said studios, networks and streamers are preparing for potential strikes by ramping up production and accelerating timelines to saturate and lengthen their pipelines of finished content.
As a result, the company believes that “the strike will be a temporary phenomenon and is unlikely to weaken the credit quality of blue-chip companies enough to put pressure on their ratings in isolation.”
“But it could lead to disruption and ultimately a settlement is very likely to lead to higher costs for all producers and distributors, and potentially for consumers, which could moderately hurt subscription growth and churn rates,” the report added.
The cracks are already starting to appear. CBS said Monday that it plans stream reruns of “Yellowstone” to help fill out the fall TV schedule, which will rely heavily on unscripted reality TV and game shows.
