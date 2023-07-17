Big Time Rush at Pine Knob, 5 things to know – The Oakland Press

Things are considerably different for the four members of Big Time Rush compared to fifteen years ago.

The group was formed as a project, a combination of TV cast (for Nickelodeon’s “Big Time Rush”) and recording group that led the platform to platinum success with their 2010 debut album and pop hits such as “Boyfriend”, “Music Sounds Better With”. U” and “Windows down”. The TV show led to “Big Time Movie” in 2012, but the group went on indefinite hiatus two years later.

Flash forward to 2020, when the pandemic brought Logan Henderson, James Maslow, Carlos PenaVega and Kendall Schmidt together virtually. They led to a reunion and a prolific beat that included half a dozen singles in 2022 and this year’s “Another Life,” BTR’s first new album in a decade. The band have been back on the road together since last year too, and Henderson, now 33, says the reunion does indeed feel so good, big time or not…

Henderson, who released a solo album in 2018, said over the phone that even during their years apart, the band members “always expressed an interest in getting back into the band. I think we all needed time off to do our own thing and find our bearings, find other things that we were interested in after being together for so long. But after back and forth and lots of conversations, we all thought it would be interesting to see what a new iteration of Big Time Rush would look like.

The four are now “more patient, perhaps less selfish” than before, according to Henderson. “We have grown in many ways. These years of separation have really helped us grow as human beings and artists. I think what kept us together were our friendships. We really care about each other, and I think it shows in everything we do.

BTR created nearly 60 new songs, by Henderson’s estimate, from which the singles and tracks for the album were chosen. “Every time we walked into the studio, I learned something different about myself and the other three. We learn how to function very differently as a band and as songwriters. I’m thin in the studio , we’ve all had those moments where we’re like, ‘Wow, that’s really special. That’s something we have to say. Before, these records were special, but this time, we’re writing from the heart, but we always have a good time with the songs.

Like any other act in its position, BTR straddles a line between nostalgia and its current output. “There’s no question we’ve come of age,” Henderson said, “and I would say the same for our fans. They grew too. The best part is that the new music, I think, really relates to them. And the best thing about our show is trying to play every song from the new album but we’re not trying to stray from where we come from. We are able to take people on a journey that also takes them back in time and remember the simplest, funniest and most carefree idea of ​​how things were. We bring them back to a place where they felt really good and also take them to new places. It always connects.

Henderson says BTR plans to “be as smart as possible” by remaining a going concern and would even consider the idea of ​​another TV show or movie. “We just want to keep doing this, but we wanted to make sure everyone knew we weren’t just doing this as a nostalgic ride. We’re here to stay. We love every aspect of this business, otherwise we won’t. We’ll need a little break after this tour, but after that we’re back in the studio. We never want to stop.

Big Time Rush and Max and Jax perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 at the Pine Knob Music Theatre, 33 Bob Seger Drive, Independence Township. (313)471-7000 or 313Presents.com.

