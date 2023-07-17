Actors demand Hollywood catch up with technological changes in 1960 strike follow-up

For the first time since 1960, the actors and the screenwriters are on strike at the same time.

As with many other strikes that have spread across the United States over the past three years, this walkout is about demands for better wages and restrictions on their employers use technology to replace paid work.

The actors’ strike has begun on July 14, 2023, after their union, SAG-AFTRA, voted to end negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents major production studios. The main concerns of the union, which represents 160,000 actors and people in other creative professions, revolve around pay on streaming platforms, like Netflix and Amazon Prime, and artificial intelligence.

Writers on strike since May 2, have similar concerns.

Both strikes halted American television and film production. The first ones are canceledAnd Emmy-nominated actors aren’t campaigning for these prestigious television awards.

Back to the rise of television

Ever since Louis Le Prince shot the first movieRoundhay Garden Scene, in 1888, the actors made a living from their work shown on screens big and small.

The first shot TV shows broadcast in the mid-1940s, but actors initially earned much less from television than from movies. Around 1960, with the advent of hits like Leave It to Beaver, Beverly Hillbillies and Bonanza, Television has become very profitable. The growing prestige and economic weight of television sets has given television players new power at the contract negotiation table.

Actors have demanded that their craft be paid for TV shows about as much as for their movie appearances. Led by future President Ronald Reagan and Charlton Heston who later served as president of the National Rifle Association, the Screen Actors Guild went on strike on March 7, 1960. Among the unions’ main demands were health care coverage and residuals for films broadcast on television, reruns and syndication.

Residuals are a form of royalties paid to actors when movies and TV shows air on television after their initial run. This can include reruns, syndication, and showing movies on television.

The actors’ union strike, which coincided then as now with a writers’ strike, successfully negotiated a contract with leaders that resolved the residual dispute and ensured health care coverage for its members.

This contract applied to radio broadcasting and, years later, to cable television.

But it doesn’t work for streaming because streaming shows are not scheduled. While Friendsa sitcom originally aired on NBC, is available today on Max, formerly HBO Max, through syndication, and its actors are receiving relevant residuals, Orange is the new black originally from Netflix. Because it never runs on a different platform via syndication, the actors of his cast earn paltry residuals in comparison, even though viewers still watch the shows seven seasons.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of squid game, lost all residuals when it struck a deal with Netflix. He earned Netflix nearly US$1 billionbut Hwang received nothing from this bounty.

Fast forward to 2023

As I explained in my 2021 book, Streaming Culturestreaming has fundamentally changed the production and consumption of television and cinema while blurring the lines between them.

People consume different types of media through subscriptions and streaming technology than they do through watching TV and cable TV. Actors and writers fear that their compensation did not follow with this metamorphosis.

And the striking actors argue that the formulas in place since 1960 to calculate residuals no longer work.

Paid residuals for roles on broadcast TV shows are based on the popularity of those programs, with actors earning far more for hits like Grays Anatomy and NCIS than for duds. Hit shows can get a second life on streaming platforms and allow actors to get paid again for that previous work.

On the other hand, the residual flows pay a package for foreign and domestic flows. A streaming original movie or TV show earns a fixed amount for residuals in its domestic market and a second fixed amount for foreign markets. These fees do not change based on popularity or the number of times a production airs.

But streaming has changed more than the residuals for actors and writers. It has also transformed the way TV shows are made.

Eject regularly scheduled shows

A lot TV seasons are getting shorter since streaming has become the norm, going from 20 or more episodes to 10 or less per season.

It’s because streamers started doing shows with lower budgets, because it costs less to produce fewer episodes. Studios also cut costs by hiring fewer writers.

Since actors are usually paid per episode they star in, their salaries have dropped due to having fewer appearances even in the most popular shows.

THE the gaps between the seasons have also lengthened and more unpredictable. Each season of NBC’s nine-year-old Seinfeld series began in the fall and ended the following spring, then resumed the following fall.

Streaming shows are much less predictable.

Amazon Rewards The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel interrupted for more than two years between seasons 3 and 4.

The same streamer aired the first season of Lord of the Rings: Power of the Ringsin September 2022, but season 2 won’t be released until late 2024.

As the gaps between the seasons increase, some actors are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet.

Another change relates to whether particular shows will continue. In the case of conventional television broadcasting or cable television, the networks determine whether they will renew a program during the period known as sweeps, at the end of a television season. Since streaming TV doesn’t have set seasons, these decisions can drag on forever.

It can leave actors and writers in limbo. And their contracts often stop them Since work on other shows between seasons.

Will the AI ​​erase the actors?

While residuals and episode counts have so far been negotiable, perhaps the biggest issue with the strikes is the studios’ use of artificial intelligence

Actors fear that studios will use AI to replace actors in the future. Without a contract that says otherwise, once a studio films an actor, they can potentially use the actors’ likeness in perpetuity. This means that a background actor could be shot for an episode of a TV show and still be seen in the background for seasons without sale.

It hasn’t happened yet, but many actors are certain it will be.

The actors object to the possibility that studios seek to possess our likeness in perpetuity, including after our death, use us in their films without any consent, without any compensation for our performers, especially background artists, said the actor Shaan Sharma, best known for his role in The Chosen. It’s inhumane. It’s dystopian.

So far, actors and writers say, studios refused to trade on AI with actors or writers. But both unions see AI as a threat to their members’ livelihoods, says SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher does on MSNBC.

As Drescher continually points out in his media appearances, 99% of actors are struggle against working class incomes. Meanwhile, studio executives continue to raise their own salaries. For example, in 2022, Netflix co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos earned around $50 million each. Warner-Discovery CEO David Zaslav won $39 million.

No pause to widen the inequality gap

The chasm between what actors and executives earn is a major difference between today’s actors’ and writers’ strikes and the strikes of 1960. In 1965, executives earned 15 times the average salary of their workers. By 2021 these senior executives earned 350 times more than the average worker, including actors.

And while today’s biggest stars, like Peter Pascal And Natasha Lyonneearn millions for every performance most actors struggle to make ends meet.

In Los Angeles, actors earn a average hourly wage of $27.73.

Meanwhile, the studios are making huge profits. For example, Netflix and Warner Bros. have won $5.2 billion and $2.7 billion in 2022respectively.

Watch union action on loop

As I explain in my new book, Digital Feodalism: Creators, Credit, Consumption, and Capitalism, striking actors and screenwriters are part of the wave of labor unrest in recent years. In my opinion, the United States workers reject a system which expects workers to buy more on credit while earning a living in increasingly precarious jobs.

From Starbucks Baristas For Amazons union organizers to workers planning UPS strike pendingmore and more Americans are fighting for higher wages and more control over their schedules.

In the fight against threats to their livelihoods, actors and scriptwriters are the latest example of a national movement for stronger labor rights.