Strikes by Hollywood actors and writers are already impacting Sonoma County

Hollywood is more than 400 miles from Sonoma County, but film work here is hardly beyond the reach of the fallout from dual labor strikes that have now gripped the global entertainment industry.

From today, the actors are on strike. It happened, Petaluma-based producer and actor Ali Afshar said Friday, the day members of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists officially began their strike.

On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA’s National Board of Directors and its President Fran Drescher announced a unanimous vote allowing its film and television artists to stop working for the first time since 1980. Members joined those of the Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike since May 2.

The industrial action targets the Alliance of Film and Television Producers.

And they mark a new chapter in Hollywood, where the writers and actors last left the set together in 1960, when Ronald Reagan was president of SAG-AFTRA.

It stopped everyone in their tracks, said Afshar, the head of ESX Entertainment, and best known for several hit Christmas-themed movies shot in his hometown Petaluma, including A California Christmas.

There’s no movie activity right now, he said over the phone from his offices in Hollywood. When two unions of this size go on strike, no one does anything for a while. It’s time to go on vacation, I guess, to enjoy our lives as much as we can.

Prior to the strike, he was working on a television series based on his American Wrestler films, in which he will appear as the same character he did in the first film and its sequel.

That film work is now on hold, along with other projects in Sonoma County.

Mitchell Altieri, a Petaluma-based writer-director behind indie horror films such as The Hamiltons, The Nightwatchmen and Starlight, is another local filmmaker who suddenly found himself cooling his heels.

Of course, my plans were shoved or interrupted, he said of the strike-related work stoppages. But I’m behind it all, even from the independent space, because I’ve separated myself from Hollywood as much as possible.

Early in the summer, the Directors Guild of America averted its own potential strike and settled with industry leaders in late June.

The administrators negotiated a deal, and they’re golden, Afshar said. Now we are waiting to see what happens with the writers and actors.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA currently represents 160,000 artists, all of whom are now engaged in a pitched battle with major streaming services and film and TV studios.

In short, what striking artists are asking for are increases in tariffs and residual payments, relief from self-recorded audition expenses (a practice that has grown exponentially in the industry), and strict protections against the potential future use of Hollywood AI in the creation of film and television content.

The position of the producers? To quote Disney CEO Bob Iger in a Thursday morning interview with CNBC, the unions’ demands are simply not realistic. Iger described the artists’ demands as adding to a set of challenges that this company is already facing that are frankly very disruptive.

Earlier in his career, Altieri worked inside the Hollywood machine, with films like The Hamiltons and a studio-backed remake of April Fools Day distributed by Lionsgate films. The majority of his films these days are made outside of the studio system, but still follow guild protocols when working with union artists.

Typically, Altieris films end up on streaming platforms, where horror films tend to thrive.

Everything basically lives in the cloud, he said. It simply exists as information.

He recently wrapped work on the upcoming horror film Consumed and has several other projects in pre-production. Although he himself is not a member of any of the film guilds. Since indie film is my main sport and I play director-producer on most of my stuff, Altieri thinks the issues being debated in the industry are important.

It’s important that we keep pace because everything is going to keep changing, and people are benefiting from that, he said. There will be the next Netflix, etc. AI is definitely an issue, and of course, standard of living too. It’s crazy how quickly creative content is consumed, and yet only a few want to be the ones benefiting from it. It is absolutely unfair.

Santa Rosas Mike Schaeffer, whose credits include small roles in films like Silence of the Lambs and 2021s Nash Bridges, is strongly in favor of the strike.