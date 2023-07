In Another Marriage, unattractive moments are highlights

Gripped by reality, Kate Arrington’s playwriting debut at the Steppenwolf Theater Company explores the joy of finding love, the heartache of losing it, and the things that come after. “Another Marriage” features its two main characters, Sunny (Judy Greer) and Nick (Ian Barford), as freezing college students trudging through the snowy Chicago. Their hasty banter reveals that they are undergraduates at Northwestern studying English. Nick, who notices Sunny in class, confesses his secret love for her and undresses awkwardly to convince her. Sunny is an ambitious but cynical writer, while her future husband Nick comes from a family of famous authors. Disaster strikes when Nick attempts to publish Sunny’s book; his affair-turned-marriage with the charming and ridiculous Macassidy (Caroline Neff) only deepens Sunny’s disdain for him. The production is performed on a small stage surrounded by onlookers, providing intimate insight into Sunny and Nick’s marriage, divorce, and aftermath. The projections, designed by Michael Salvatore Commendatore, cleverly propel time forward and also bring Sunny and Nick’s teenage daughter Jo (Nicole Scimeca) into the storyline. Greer and Barford have a powerful dynamic that makes you want to cheer them on. Barford’s compelling acting makes you believe he might not be the bad guy. Greer’s sardonic delivery of nearly every line is deeply relatable. Neff’s sparkling performance as Macassidy is funny, yet gives plenty of heart and honesty. The decor, designed by Robert Brill, is clearly defined with intent. Macassidy’s beloved My Little Pony toys are strewn throughout the apartment, and despite their strained relationship, Sunny and Macassidy share love for young Jo and distaste for Nick. The stellar cast doesn’t shy away from the good, the bad, or the ugly. In fact, they lean into it. “Another Wedding” succeeds in painting a portrait of imperfection; its unattractive moments are its strength. “Another Marriage” runs through July 30 at the Steppenwolf Theater Company. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @Mulchrone Evelyn Related stories: — Reel Thoughts: Season 6 of “Black Mirror” is mixed — ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate’ ends its series on a high note — Reel Thoughts: Disney’s live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’ causes a stir Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ causes a stir

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/07/17/lateststories/in-another-marriage-unattractive-moments-are-strengths/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos