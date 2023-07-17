Entertainment
Most SAG-AFTRA actors have second jobs and the strike is a big sacrifice
BURBANK, Calif. Warner Bros. Studios. were swarmed Friday by a sea of actors, armed with picket signs as they walked up and down the sidewalks on the first day of their union’s SAG-AFTRA strike.
Michael James Lazar was one of them.
Lazar, 37, a SAG-AFTRA member who went on to act professionally in 2010 after acting in college, has built a steady career over the years, appearing in guest and co-starring roles on hit shows like “How to Get Away With Murder”, “Grey’s Anatomy”, “This Is Us” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and working with stars such as Viola Davis, Ellen Pompeo and Seth MacFarlane. He began the process of joining the union over ten years ago, first working as an additional or background actor. A small role in a 2016 episode of CBS’ “Criminal Minds” earned him a SAG card.
Many actors would kill for this kind of star-studded career, but even Lazar says he still doesn’t earn enough to support himself just by acting. In his best year, Lazar estimates he earned between $40,000 and $45,000 as an actor, including royalty checks from past roles. Many SAG-AFTRA members don’t even earn $26,470 a year, the minimum required to meet the eligibility threshold for health insurance through the union.
“We also have 1%, and the 1% are the Denzels, the Brad Pitts, the Johnny Depps. It’s a rare breed,” Lazar says, adding that middle-class, working-class actors like him make up the majority of the union. . 160,000 members.
“We work. We do guest roles, co-star roles here and there, but we still have to have day jobs,” he says.
For Lazar, the No. 1 issue at stake in the strike is the amount of money actors receive in these royalty payments, known as residuals. These are the checks that actors receive in the mail whenever a show they have a role in airs in syndication or on another platform.
Many actors rely on residuals to supplement their income until their next job arrives, but in the age of streaming, those payments have plummeted, according to SAG-AFTRA. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major studios, claimed at the start of the strike that it was offering the union “historic salary and residual increases” as well as a “groundbreaking proposal to AI that protects the actors’ digital likenesses.” another contentious issue. (The AMPTP said it also offered settlements regarding pension and health contributions, auditions and serial option periods, which the union rejected.)
Lazar also says he is concerned about artificial intelligence and its potential to replace actors’ labor, which is also a thorny issue among members of the Writers Guild of America, who have been on strike since May 2.
Fran Drescher Says Actors Guild Is Ready For Long Strike: 'I Felt Pumped'
“We came here to support writers because it threatens their work, but also AI and the influx of computer-generated software usage could potentially have the same effect on us in the future,” Lazar said. . “We’re here looking to the future, and we’re saying it can’t happen, and we won’t allow it to happen.”
As the strike continues, he plans to drive for ride-sharing service Lyft and work as a brand ambassador to supplement his income. His wife works in a company, which will also help support his family for the duration of the strike.
Jason Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson, More Stars Hit the Picket Lines
Although he’s disappointed not to audition and work as long as the strike lasts, Lazar says he’s willing to make the sacrifice in order to ensure higher pay and better job security.
Moreover, the actors are already accustomed to long periods without work.
“I’m not stressed,” he says. “We’re actors, so actors always have a kind of restlessness, a kind of side job. … I don’t think we worry about that as much as getting back to making a living doing what we love to do. … It’s nothing for us. We need it. It’s essential for us.
