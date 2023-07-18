Hollywood actors strike: MSU experts can comment | MSUToday

The Screen Actors’ Guild Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA, has joined the Writers’ Guild of America, or WGA, on strike — effectively shutting down Hollywood. Fair pay in the age of streaming and the regulation of artificial intelligence and its use in film and television are key issues in these unions’ first tandem strike since 1960. MSU experts are available to comment on what these strikes mean for TV and film. .

Film and television industry

William Vincent, a professor of film studies at MSU’s College of Arts and Humanities, specializes in production, screenwriting, and film history. Producer and actor, he appeared in “The Evil Dead” (1981), “Army of Darkness” (1992) and “For Love of the Game” (1999).

“The full impact of the WGA strike will be felt later, when the material already written has been exhausted. The cast strike will have a more immediate effect, casting doubt on the fall TV season and delaying many movies about to go into production. Both strikes are sure to affect tens of thousands of industry workers beyond screenwriters and actors.

Jeff Wray is a professor of film studies at MSU. He is also a screenwriter and producer for Jazzy Tam Moviesa Midwest-based independent film company dedicated to bringing to life the stories and realities of undocumented black lives.

“The SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike and the ongoing writers’ strike are rooted in the rapidly changing ways and structures in which film and television are produced and consumed. Before the streaming boom, TV seasons typically consisted of 18 to 24 episodes, with actors and writers being paid per episode. Union actors were also compensated for future airings of episodes they were contracted to provide, which provided ongoing payment for each subsequent performance of an actor’s screen presence.

“With streaming, the rules of the game have changed. The stability of the 18-24 episode TV season with residual payments going to an actor years later is disrupted. Computer generation and AI make it possible to capture and use an actor’s likeness in place of the performer’s actual physical presence. Writers are also caught up in the process. Shorter seasons affect earnings and career opportunities. The flourishing and use of ChatGPT as a substitute for writing by writers is disruptive to the workforce.

“The strikes are most critical for the 80% of actors and writers who earn less than $10,000 a year. The walkout also addresses the principle and value of human labor in a technology-altered entertainment landscape. At the same time, it is the basis of capitalism. Entertainment companies want to pay as little as possible for the labor of actors and writers while earning and keeping as much money as possible for the company, their investors and themselves.

Artificial intelligence

Anjana SusarlaOmura-Saxena Professor of Lead AI at MSU Broad College of Business, is an expert on how artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming society and the ethical dilemmas posed by AI.

“With new generative AI models, the fear is that creative content professionals will see certain aspects of their work automated using AI. The Writers Guild requires that studios cannot use their written material to train AI models. With actors joining the strike, the question for the future is how the widespread use of AI in the entertainment industry will shift the balance of power between studios and creatives. While companies such as Netflix have built new business models that benefit from AI, the question is also how the economic value of new content production models is distributed among the different entities involved (studios, literary creation, actors, etc.)”

Labor conditions

Michelle Kaminsky, associate professor in the School of Human Resources and Labor Relations at MSU in the College of Social Sciences, is an expert in labor law and collective bargaining.

“Hollywood actors and writers have what many of us would consider ‘dream’ jobs. But like the rest of us, they’re hard workers too — and only a small percentage of them are getting the superstar salaries we’ve heard about. Actors and writers are affected by the technological upheavals in the streaming ecosystem and the threat posed by AI to creative work. SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America are striking producers to ensure their members are fairly compensated in this new environment.”

“These strikes come at a time of increasing union activism in the United States, as workers in many industries, including health care, education, warehousing, delivery services and manufacturing, seek better working conditions, greater job security and higher pay The long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with growing solidarity among workers, appear to be helping to shift the balance of power between workers on the one hand, and managers and owners on the other.The high-profile strikes in Hollywood are a symbolic indicator of these ongoing labor struggles.