Entertainment
Hollywood actors strike: MSU experts can comment | MSUToday
The Screen Actors’ Guild Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA, has joined the Writers’ Guild of America, or WGA, on strike — effectively shutting down Hollywood. Fair pay in the age of streaming and the regulation of artificial intelligence and its use in film and television are key issues in these unions’ first tandem strike since 1960. MSU experts are available to comment on what these strikes mean for TV and film. .
Film and television industry
William Vincent, a professor of film studies at MSU’s College of Arts and Humanities, specializes in production, screenwriting, and film history. Producer and actor, he appeared in “The Evil Dead” (1981), “Army of Darkness” (1992) and “For Love of the Game” (1999).
Contact: [email protected]
“The full impact of the WGA strike will be felt later, when the material already written has been exhausted. The cast strike will have a more immediate effect, casting doubt on the fall TV season and delaying many movies about to go into production. Both strikes are sure to affect tens of thousands of industry workers beyond screenwriters and actors.
Jeff Wray is a professor of film studies at MSU. He is also a screenwriter and producer for Jazzy Tam Moviesa Midwest-based independent film company dedicated to bringing to life the stories and realities of undocumented black lives.
Contact: [email protected]
“The SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike and the ongoing writers’ strike are rooted in the rapidly changing ways and structures in which film and television are produced and consumed. Before the streaming boom, TV seasons typically consisted of 18 to 24 episodes, with actors and writers being paid per episode. Union actors were also compensated for future airings of episodes they were contracted to provide, which provided ongoing payment for each subsequent performance of an actor’s screen presence.
“With streaming, the rules of the game have changed. The stability of the 18-24 episode TV season with residual payments going to an actor years later is disrupted. Computer generation and AI make it possible to capture and use an actor’s likeness in place of the performer’s actual physical presence. Writers are also caught up in the process. Shorter seasons affect earnings and career opportunities. The flourishing and use of ChatGPT as a substitute for writing by writers is disruptive to the workforce.
“The strikes are most critical for the 80% of actors and writers who earn less than $10,000 a year. The walkout also addresses the principle and value of human labor in a technology-altered entertainment landscape. At the same time, it is the basis of capitalism. Entertainment companies want to pay as little as possible for the labor of actors and writers while earning and keeping as much money as possible for the company, their investors and themselves.
Artificial intelligence
Anjana SusarlaOmura-Saxena Professor of Lead AI at MSU Broad College of Business, is an expert on how artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming society and the ethical dilemmas posed by AI.
Contact: [email protected]
“With new generative AI models, the fear is that creative content professionals will see certain aspects of their work automated using AI. The Writers Guild requires that studios cannot use their written material to train AI models. With actors joining the strike, the question for the future is how the widespread use of AI in the entertainment industry will shift the balance of power between studios and creatives. While companies such as Netflix have built new business models that benefit from AI, the question is also how the economic value of new content production models is distributed among the different entities involved (studios, literary creation, actors, etc.)”
Labor conditions
Michelle Kaminsky, associate professor in the School of Human Resources and Labor Relations at MSU in the College of Social Sciences, is an expert in labor law and collective bargaining.
Contact: [email protected]
“Hollywood actors and writers have what many of us would consider ‘dream’ jobs. But like the rest of us, they’re hard workers too — and only a small percentage of them are getting the superstar salaries we’ve heard about. Actors and writers are affected by the technological upheavals in the streaming ecosystem and the threat posed by AI to creative work. SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America are striking producers to ensure their members are fairly compensated in this new environment.”
“These strikes come at a time of increasing union activism in the United States, as workers in many industries, including health care, education, warehousing, delivery services and manufacturing, seek better working conditions, greater job security and higher pay The long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with growing solidarity among workers, appear to be helping to shift the balance of power between workers on the one hand, and managers and owners on the other.The high-profile strikes in Hollywood are a symbolic indicator of these ongoing labor struggles.
|
Sources
2/ https://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2023/hollywood-actors-strike-msu-experts-can-comment
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood actors strike: MSU experts can comment | MSUToday
- Carlos Alcaraz has ignited men’s tennis, but now it faces a major problem
- Google Withholds AI Chatbot While Meta Runs Ads Against Canada’s New Law
- A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Argentina and was felt in neighboring Chile, but no damage was reported
- Xi Jinping’s Terrifying Multi-Billion Pound Effort to Infiltrate South America | World | News
- Most SAG-AFTRA actors have second jobs and the strike is a big sacrifice
- Speedos aka the Budgie Smugglers make a ‘surprising’ comeback
- Teixeira, alleged fleeing from the Pentagon, calls for release, citing Trump | Donald Trump News
- In Another Marriage, unattractive moments are highlights
- Syracuse Orange 2023 Football Position Preview: Quarterbacks
- NASA plans to launch satellite ‘swarm’ into space using technology developed at Ames Research Center | News
- President Jokowi assigns special tasks to the new Minister of Communication and Information, monitoring the S TikTok project