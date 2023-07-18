‘Nobody is working’: Canada’s film and TV workforce feels stung by Hollywood twin strikes

TORONTO Canadian film and television workers are feeling the sting of two strikes by Hollywood writers and actors. Derek Baskerville, based in Vancouver, who rents costumes mainly in the United States

TORONTO Canadian film and television workers are feeling the sting of two strikes by Hollywood writers and actors.

Vancouver-based Derek Baskerville, who hires out costumes primarily for US film shoots, said he laid off a part-time worker last week and cut the hours of other employees as work dried up.

Toronto writer-director VT Nayani says she has postponed plans to leave her parents’ home while the strikes continue and she pursues Canadian commercial work to make ends meet.

And though unionized actors walked off the job just days ago, Toronto agent Karin Martin says many of her clients haven’t worked since the winter because US studios anticipated strikes and scaled back the orders.

Hollywood’s biggest labor fight in decades pits unionized writers and actors against the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which represents streamers and studios including Disney, Netflix and Amazon.

The Writers Guild of America walked off the job May 2 and was joined on the picket line Friday by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA.

Common goals include enhanced residual payments that compensate creators and actors for the use of their material beyond the original broadcast and safeguards around the use of artificial intelligence in film and television .

Although it is a labor dispute in the United States, the strikes have affected films and series that film in Canada and employ tens of thousands of local crew and talent.

Martin expects long strikes that could devastate many average Canadian workers who rely on American productions led by SAG stars and WGA scripts.

“I think a lot of people are going to lose their homes. I think a lot of people are going to leave the industry,” Martin says of a double whammy affecting his clients, who include production designers, production managers photography, line producers and others who work behind the scenes.

They can’t weather the storm because it’s going to be long and vicious. I think it’s going to be bad everywhere.”

But the impact goes far beyond the sets to include an invisible supporting industry that helps movie magic come to life, says Ian Drummond, whose Toronto-based company Ian Drummond Collection Inc. rents vintage 20th-century clothing to film and television productions.

“It’s me with clothes, it’s someone who does landscaping, it’s someone else who has warehouses full of furniture, people who rent art, people building things. And no one is working, says Drummond.

Most (people) at this level don’t have the resources to wait six months for things to turn around.

Drummond says he was packing “a huge order” for a pre-production show in Vancouver when they emailed Friday to say they were taking a break due to the SAG strike. There are now questions from film productions about how to handle clothes that have been rented for shoots that aren’t happening.

“I’ve spoken to costume designers, they’re asking, what’s going on during this strike? How are they going to handle rentals, extended rentals? Should they fire him? puts it on hold out of goodwill?”

In Vancouver, Baskerville says he let one of his part-time employees go because he couldn’t afford to pay him. He reduced two other part-time workers to one day a week, and two full-time workers to four days a week instead of five. One of them is on a six hour day instead of eight.

It’s been really bad for all of us gig economy workers for the past four years. And some people didn’t survive, with COVID and now this, Baskerville says.

It is even for me in a career of 40 years it is quite an exception.

He says he is lucky to have paid off his mortgage and to have personal savings.

Three of my colleagues are deferring their mortgage payments… And two of them have also spoken to the city, deferring their property taxes for a year, Baskerville says.

One of my co-workers, she had to pull her kids out of daycare and summer camp because she couldn’t afford it. It’s summer. The kids want to go to camp. Not this year.

Although she is not a member of the WGA or the Writers Guild of Canada (WGC), Nayani, the writer-director, says she would like to join the two one day and intends to show solidarity by avoiding work that violates strike rules.

The WGC and the actors’ union of Canada, the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists, each offered advice to its members on how to support their American colleagues.

“As people who also hope to be future union members, and don’t want to be seen as scabs and don’t want to stand apart from our fellow writers and stick together, many non-union writers have decided that we’re still going to align with strike conditions,” says Nayani.

“They definitely have the short end of the stick and I think they deserve more protection,” she says of the writers.

“When a show has millions and billions of viewers around the world and the writers can’t pay their rent, that’s not acceptable.”

Canadian productions with local scripts and actors can go on without interruption, but Nayani says it’s a competitive field of employment.

She expects 2023 to be a tough year, financially. The 34-year-old was looking for apartments in the spring when the WGA strike broke out and suddenly realized she couldn’t afford to move.

“I’m in my thirties. I don’t want to live at home. But I also have to pay my bills,” she says.

Ontario’s film and television industry contributed $3.15 billion to the provincial economy in 2022 and created 45,891 direct and indirect full-time equivalent jobs, according to data from the provincial agency Ontario Creates.

Domestic production accounts for 38% of production expenditures in Ontario.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on July 17, 2023.

Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press





