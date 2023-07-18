Who is Suvinder Vicky? All About the Actor Making Waves in Netflix’s Kohrra





The fog lifted and it gave way to the star of the moment, Suvinder Vicky. The actor became the main cast member of the recently released Netflix crime investigation series, Kohrra. Also starring Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi and Varun Badola, the six-episode series follows the investigation into the death of an NRI, whose body is discovered shortly before his wedding. In the show, Suvinder Vicky plays a local cop, Balbir, investigating the case. In her review for The Indian Express, Shubhra Gupta described Suvinder Vicky as the “beating heart” of Kohrra. “Suvinder Vicky, so good in Meel Patthar, as a senior cop, digging deep to discover his softer side. Vickys Balbir, a steep map of repressed desire from which emerges her desire to be a better man, is, for me, the beating heart of the series. Suvinder Vicky’s turn as Balbir, who feels like a failure in her professional and personal life, dealing with her breakup and hoping to be a better man, has captured countless hearts since the series premiered on July 15. The actor’s performance is so glorious, filmmaker Karan Johar couldn’t help but praise him. “I have been blown away by the performances @suvindervicky is and will be the revelation of 2023 across cinema and streaming his silences can launch a million scripts…” he wrote in his Instagram caption. Prior to Kohrra’s big hit, Suvinder Vicky quietly and consistently wowed audiences. Last year, the 50-year-old also won acclaim for his Netflix series Cat, where he played the character Sehtab Singh. On the streaming front, he also rose to prominence with his show Paatal Lok, playing the role of Balbir Singh Sekhon. It featured in one episode of the acclaimed series, but was enough to last for a haunting impact. Born in Sirsa, Haryana, Suvinder Vicky made his film debut in the mid-2000s, when he starred in the Punjabi film Des Hoyaa Pardes. After a decade of working in the Punjabi industry, the actor made a guest appearance in Abhishek Chaubey’s famous Udta Punjab. In the film, directed by Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh, Suvinder played the character of Kukku. Three years later in 2019, Suvinder starred in Akshay Kumar Kesari’s hit as Naik Lal Singh. The film, co-produced by Karan Johar, was based on the story of the Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against thousands of Afghans in 1897. The actor gained further acclaim in Ivan Ayr’s Meel Patthar (also titled Milestone), in which he played the role of Ghalib, a truck driver trying to come to terms with the death of his wife. He also received critical acclaim for his performance as Joginder in Gurvinder Singh’s Chauthi Koot (The Fourth Direction), which is set in a post-Operation Blue Star Punjab in the 80s. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news as well as entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

