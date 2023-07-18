Entertainment
Another Tamil actor to enter politics; Vijay prepares the ground
Tamil Nadu, a state where politics and the world of cinema have been inseparable for decades, could soon see another actor take the long-awaited political step.
Vijay, 49, a folk hero and one of the highest paid actors in the world of Tamil cinema, is set to test the political waters when Tamil Nadu heads to the Assembly polls in 2026.
Unlike his eldest in the tinsel town, Rajinikanth, who faltered for decades together, Vijay makes his ambitions very clear by asking his fan club association, ‘Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’, to launch night school centers in the 234 constituencies of the Assembly as part of its awareness campaign.
Vijays latest announcement comes weeks after spending hours with the top performers in the plus-two exams of the 234 segments of the State Assembly honoring them with awards and asking them to end the trend of vote for political parties instead of money.
Also read: Thalapathy Vijay fined for flouting traffic rules
Informed sources saidDHthat the “Vijay Makkal Iyakkam” prepares the ground for the political entry of the actors, which should be announced after the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha.
Vijay wants to contest the Assembly elections and his goal will be 2026. He will try to convert the goodwill his fan clubs have earned into votes for his political party. There is a clear plan for how this should be done, a source said.
Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman believes Vijays political entry could strengthen the space for alternative political parties in Tamil Nadu and help people make a wise choice. He should go into politics, Seeman said.
While late-morning idol MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa made it right in politics, later contestants like Vijayakant and Kamal Haasan couldn’t recreate the magic off-screen.
Vijay has carefully planned his political entry over the past few years. He has made headlines in the past by making political statements during audio launches of his upcoming films by allowing his fans to participate in civic polls in 2021 and 2022 as independent candidates.
It was seen as a soft start for the official launch of the political party players even as its fans continue to engage in several social activities in the state.
However, Professor Ramu Manivannan, Visiting Professor, Josef Korbel School of International Studies University of Denver, USA, said: It appears to be a strategy crafted with political mileage rather than social change or educational development. in short, publicity or public relations exercises. His half-hearted political leaps are known and will only be judged that way, Manivannan added.
Before the release of his film Beast in 2022, Vijay had said, “It’s up to my fans to decide. In these 30 years, it’s the fans who have made me thalapathy from an ordinary actor. It’s the fans who have to decide, and the situation will also play a part If you ask me, I would like to be Vijay, but if the fans and the situation demand a change, then I have to do it, Vijay had said.
Another source added that Vijay is expected to take a break from acting after his political announcement to show his seriousness in the new mission he wants to take on. He (Vijay) thinks this is the right strategy and people will only trust him when he devotes his full time to them. He won’t wear two hats and he’s made that clear to people he discusses his political plans with, the second source said.
If Vijay takes a break, he will break the long tradition of actors continuing to act in films despite their politics. MGR had to postpone his swearing-in for a week to honor previous commitments, while Kamal Haasan continued to act in films, and Rajinikanth did the same before turning around and saying goodbye to politics.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/south/another-tamil-actor-to-enter-politics-vijay-prepares-the-ground-1238009.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Another Tamil actor to enter politics; Vijay prepares the ground
- Archana stuns Suthasini while Puneri records the first victory
- From Mens Fashion Week debut to starring in Gareth Ts music video, streetwear maverick Andrew Mok discusses success on Instagram and in real life
- Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits Argentina and was felt in neighboring Chile
- Georgia Supreme Court Rejects Trump’s Attempt to Derail Fulton County Election Inquiry
- Who is Suvinder Vicky? All About the Actor Making Waves in Netflix’s Kohrra
- New leak reveals Google Pixel 8 Pro specs again
- Turkey’s Erdogan begins three-day Gulf tour in hopes of boosting economy
- Humanists UK Celebrates 10 Years of Gay Marriage Act » Humanists UK
- As Herzog Visits US, Advocates Call for Action Against Israeli Abuses | Israelo-Palestinian conflict
- 13th Annual Desi Independence Bollywood Dance Party with DJ Prashant, 21+
- Woman Accuses Hockey Doc of Sexual Assault During Oakland County Urology Exam Gives New Testimony