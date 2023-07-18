Another Tamil actor to enter politics; Vijay prepares the ground

Tamil Nadu, a state where politics and the world of cinema have been inseparable for decades, could soon see another actor take the long-awaited political step.

Vijay, 49, a folk hero and one of the highest paid actors in the world of Tamil cinema, is set to test the political waters when Tamil Nadu heads to the Assembly polls in 2026.

Unlike his eldest in the tinsel town, Rajinikanth, who faltered for decades together, Vijay makes his ambitions very clear by asking his fan club association, ‘Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’, to launch night school centers in the 234 constituencies of the Assembly as part of its awareness campaign.

Vijays latest announcement comes weeks after spending hours with the top performers in the plus-two exams of the 234 segments of the State Assembly honoring them with awards and asking them to end the trend of vote for political parties instead of money.

Informed sources saidDHthat the “Vijay Makkal Iyakkam” prepares the ground for the political entry of the actors, which should be announced after the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha.

Vijay wants to contest the Assembly elections and his goal will be 2026. He will try to convert the goodwill his fan clubs have earned into votes for his political party. There is a clear plan for how this should be done, a source said.

Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman believes Vijays political entry could strengthen the space for alternative political parties in Tamil Nadu and help people make a wise choice. He should go into politics, Seeman said.

While late-morning idol MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa made it right in politics, later contestants like Vijayakant and Kamal Haasan couldn’t recreate the magic off-screen.

Vijay has carefully planned his political entry over the past few years. He has made headlines in the past by making political statements during audio launches of his upcoming films by allowing his fans to participate in civic polls in 2021 and 2022 as independent candidates.

It was seen as a soft start for the official launch of the political party players even as its fans continue to engage in several social activities in the state.

However, Professor Ramu Manivannan, Visiting Professor, Josef Korbel School of International Studies University of Denver, USA, said: It appears to be a strategy crafted with political mileage rather than social change or educational development. in short, publicity or public relations exercises. His half-hearted political leaps are known and will only be judged that way, Manivannan added.

Before the release of his film Beast in 2022, Vijay had said, “It’s up to my fans to decide. In these 30 years, it’s the fans who have made me thalapathy from an ordinary actor. It’s the fans who have to decide, and the situation will also play a part If you ask me, I would like to be Vijay, but if the fans and the situation demand a change, then I have to do it, Vijay had said.

Another source added that Vijay is expected to take a break from acting after his political announcement to show his seriousness in the new mission he wants to take on. He (Vijay) thinks this is the right strategy and people will only trust him when he devotes his full time to them. He won’t wear two hats and he’s made that clear to people he discusses his political plans with, the second source said.

If Vijay takes a break, he will break the long tradition of actors continuing to act in films despite their politics. MGR had to postpone his swearing-in for a week to honor previous commitments, while Kamal Haasan continued to act in films, and Rajinikanth did the same before turning around and saying goodbye to politics.