Zac Garred is busy but making ends meet is still tough
Residuals can be essential to ensuring an actor earns at least $26,000 a year, enough to qualify for medical insurance, a major consideration in the United States where medical costs for the uninsured can be exorbitant.
Garred says that in his first year in the United States, when he appeared in about 60 episodes of the long-running television series general hospital, it crosses this threshold. But in his second, and despite booking a guest role in a higher-profile series and appearing in a few TV movies, he didn’t.
Under the current deal with streamers, which was struck when they were considered new media rather than the dominant on-screen entertainment players they have become, an actor is unlikely to to increase its income thanks to the residues.
Streamers like Netflix typically take the rights in all (or multiple) markets all at once, with additional payments triggered only if the show hits a certain goal in terms of minutes watched. And that difference can mean a lot to an actor or writer’s earnings.
I did an episode of NCIS Los Angeles and my camera fee was about $7,500 and then I get residuals for the rest of my life, Garred says. My friend, who’s been doing a big show here on Netflix right now, got paid $1200 as a guest, with residuals so small they’d just be negligible – talking pennies.
To make matters worse, streamers release very little information about a show’s performance, either publicly or to its creators. As one of the stars and producers of science fiction films Occupation and its sequel Occupancy PrecipitationGarred has first-hand experience of the challenge this poses.
Our distributor told us that both films were trending on Netflix, and we could physically see it on TV here in the United States. But as far as I know, we didn’t get a single dollar from that. And every time you approach the conversation, you either get stuck or have an opaque, vague explanation for why it didn’t generate any money.
It’s really clandestine, he says, and what we’re asking for is basic transparency.
It’s a mark of how quickly the AI is developing when the writers went on strike on May 2, it seemed like something of an afterthought in the campaign, but now it looks the same. displays only residue and risks entirely stealing the show.
Just a few days ago, reports surfaced that the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents studios, broadcasters and streamers, had attempted to obtain the rights to scan the background actors for a flat daily rate of $187, and that the company producing the scan would own that likeness and be able to use it as they wished, in perpetuity. (The AMPTP denied such a move, though its defense spoke only about the terms of the current deal, not what they were pushing for.)
The threat this poses is huge, says Garred.
Current drama school graduates, who will then join the industry in the next few years, are going to be faced with this existential question of how to make a living from an artistic medium that tries to eliminate the human element, he says.
Contact the author at [email protected], follow him on Facebook at journalist karlquinn and on Twitter @karlkwinand read more of his work here.
